Five players reached double digits in scoring Tuesday as the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights completed a season sweep of Trinity, 71-53.
Borgia improved to 6-6 overall, 2-2 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division while Trinity fell to 0-12 overall, 0-3 in the league.
It was a hard-fought game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “The talent they have is not indicative of their record. They play such a tough schedule and have faced a lot of the big schools in St. Louis. It was a fast-paced game and our kids played with intensity.”
Borgia led 18-10 after one quarter, 34-22 at the half and 51-36 through three quarters.
“We played hard and made mistakes at times,” Neier said. “Hustle made up for those mistakes. Trinity played hard all game.”
Freshman Adam Rickman paced the offense with 17 points and added five rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
“Adam started off going to the basket very aggressively,” Neier said. “Later, he was able to convert baskets over their big guys and tough defenders.”
Andrew Patton was next with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Ryan Kell and Max Meyers both scored 12 points.
Kell went 10-11 from the free-throw line as Borgia went 15-17 as a unit for the game.
“I was very pleased with the way Ryan Kell did at the free-throw line,” Neier said. “He was very aggressive going to the basket. As a team, we need to get to the free-throw line more.”
Kell also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Meyers hit two of Borgia’s four three-point baskets and also had three assists, two steals, a blocked shot and a rebound.
Grant Schroeder checked out with 10 points, five assists, two blocked shots, two rebounds and two steals.
Andrew Dyson was Borgia’s top rebounder with nine boards, all on the defensive end. He scored four points and added two assists and a steal.
Sam Heggemann finished with two points, two rebounds and a steal.
For Trinity, Aaron Brady led the scorers with 17 points, including two of his team’s seven three-point baskets. Brady was 5-6 from the free-throw line and Trinity went 14-15 as a team. He also had three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Dwight Lomax was next with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal. He was 5-5 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Fulton netted 11 points with seven rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist.
“Trinity had three kids who were extremely good,” Neier said. “Brady, Lomax and Fulton were outstanding and tough to guard.”
Will Johnson added eight points, three steals, two rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
Adonis Hopson scored three points with one rebound.
Jordan Lumpkins added a rebound.
Borgia next plays Monday in the opening round of the Union Tournament. The Knights will play Waynesville at 7 p.m.
Borgia originally was scheduled to play Lutheran South Tuesday, but after the original third seed, Rockwood Summit, had to drop out, the tournament was rearranged. Waynesville replaced the Falcons and was seeded sixth with Borgia, Lutheran South and Pacific all moving up one seed position.