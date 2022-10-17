St. Francis Borgia will have one more home volleyball match.
The Lady Knights (9-13-2) will host Fatima (10-16-4) Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. That replaces a match at Hermann Monday, which was called off because Hermann already has the maximum number of regular-season matches played.
The Fatima match will be Borgia’s final one before it opens Class 5 District 2 play against Lafayette at Eureka next Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. Borgia is seeded seventh and Lafayette is second. Eureka is the top seed.
Playing Thursday in Jefferson City, Borgia was swept by Helias (21-5-2), 25-11, 25-12, 25-19.
The Lady Knights play Friday and Saturday at the Ozark Tournament.
Borgia concluded its Archdiocesan Athletic Association schedule Tuesday, losing to Lutheran St. Charles (17-11), 25-20, 25-21, 25-16.
The Lady Knights concluded conference action at 2-4.
Madi Ulrich led the Lady Knights with nine kills. Gisele Bolzenius was next with four kills.
Alexa Struckhoff and Sophie Hurst each had three kills. Joanna Gillen and Josie Charboneau posted two kills apiece. Katherine Link and Brooke Leesmann each added one kill.
Macy Strubberg was the digs leader with 10. Charboneau had eight while Brooke Leesmann had five. Ulrich posted four. Molly Schroeder, Link, Struckhoff and Hurst each had three digs. Gillen and Bolzenius added one dig apiece.
Gillen had four total blocks. Ulrich, Hurst and Bolzenius were next with two. Nina Klak added one block.
Leesmann and Bolzenius served two aces apiece. Strubberg and Ulrich each had one.
Leesmann recorded 18 assists. Strubberg and Charboneau each had two. Bolzenius ended with one.