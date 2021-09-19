Defeating a powerful program three times in a season is considered a major feat.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s volleyball Lady Knights did it in less than three weeks.
Playing Thursday in O’Fallon, the Lady Knights swept Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival St. Dominic, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19.
“It was a great win against a great opponent in an awesome atmosphere for high school volleyball,” said CJ Steiger, Borgia volleyball head coach.
Previously:
• orgia defeated St. Dominic in four games Aug. 31 at Borgia.
• he Lady Knights prevailed, two games to one, in the Borgia Tournament championship Sept. 11.
With the win, Borgia improved to 12-1 overall, 5-0 in the AAA Large Division.
St. Dominic fell to 7-3 overall, 3-2 in league play.
With matches remaining against O’Fallon Christian (Tuesday at home), Notre Dame (next Thursday on road) and Lutheran St. Charles (Oct. 6 at home), Borgia has a two-game cushion at the top of the league standings.
Steiger said defense played a key role in the win over St. Dominic.
“Ella (Brinkmann) and Caroline (Glastetter) led our offense, but defense was much improved and the difference,” he said.
Brinkmann knocked down 15 kills, and Glastetter logged 12.
Lily Brown was next with eight kills. Lynsey Batson had four, Kaitlyn Patke added four, and Annie Arand posted one.
Defensively, Lauren Nieder picked up 15 digs. Brinkmann was next with 11, and Arand had 10.
Glastetter posted nine digs. Ava Lou Ploch posted three, Anniston Sherrell and Patke each had two, and Batson and Brown added one dig apiece.
Arand handed out 34 assists, Nieder had four, Glastetter had two, and Batson and Brown each had one.
“Annie probably was our most outstanding player, spreading the ball around beautifully all night,” Steiger said. “Annie got hurt on the last point of the second set, and Ava Lou did a wonderful job of starting the third set while Annie was attended to.”
Patke had five block assists. Glastetter, Brown and Brinkmann each had two, and Batson added one.
Patke served two aces. Arand and Nieder each added one.