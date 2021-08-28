St. Francis Borgia Regional now has a goal in mind.
Borgia played its volleyball jamboree Wednesday at Lafayette High School in Wildwood. Although no results counted, Borgia split with Marquette and lost both sets to Lafayette.
“We were OK,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We played well in spots but not consistent enough to be considered good. We had some good offensive moments but also had lapses in serve receive and too many hitting mistakes. It was a good test against good teams and a good reality check for our team.”
Borgia and Lafayette have been assigned to the same district again this season, so the team now has an immediate goal for what needs to be fixed. Both schools are in Class 5 District 3 along with Eureka, Francis Howell and Washington.
For the night, senior Ella Brinkmann led the offense with 18 kills and hit .263.
Senior Lily Brown logged 10 kills, hitting .160.
Senior Caroline Glastetter was next with six kills. From there, senior Kaitlyn Patke had three kills, senior Lynsey Batson recorded two, and junior Madi Ulrich posted one kill.
Defensively, Brinkmann picked up 12 digs, and senior setter Annie Arand was next with nine. Senior libero Lauren Nieder posted eight digs.
Glastetter recorded five digs, and Ava Lou Ploch ended with four. Senior Anniston Sherrell, Brown and Patke each posted two digs. Senior Marissa Gau, Ulrich and junior Gisele Bolzenius both had one dig.
Bolzenius recorded the lone block.
Arand served three aces. Nieder was next with two. Ploch, Glastetter, Brinkmann and Bolzenius each had one ace.
Arand handed out 31 assists on the evening. Ploch was next with three, and Nieder added two.
“We were able to get all of our players some good court time and give everyone an opportunity, which was very nice and beneficial,” Steiger said. “Though adjustments will have to be made before starting Monday, we are excited and ready to start the season.”
The Lady Knights open the regular season Monday at Cor Jesu Academy starting at 5:30 p.m.