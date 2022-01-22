Three St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestlers earned victories Wednesday at the Hancock Quad.
Borgia’s boys tied Hancock, 18-18. The Knights lost to Gateway Science Academy, 36-17, and to St. Pius (Festus), 45-6.
“Unfortunately we are still reeling from injury and illness,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “We were only able to enter three wrestlers into the meet. Adam Ashworth, Nate Clarkson and Braxtyn Frankenberg. Had we had our complete team available, we would have been right there with the rest of the teams that had the most kids wrestling. Our three wrestlers had a total of four matches between them, so obviously the match-ups were not there.”
Borgia fielded three wrestlers in the boys matches.
Adam Ashworth (126) won a 3:29 pin against Gateway Science’s Wesley Mitchell. He was a forfeit winner against Hancock and was pinned by St. Pius’ Jon Halfmann in 1:19.
“Adam is just returning from illness so he wasn’t 100 percent, but he went 1-1 on the night,” Hellebusch said. “In time, Adam will become a good wrestler.”
Nate Clarkson (138) won by forfeit against Hancock and Gateway Science. Against St. Pius, he lost an 8-6 decision to Thomas Boldt.
“Nate Clarkson lost a close decision match but showed some good improvement,” Hellebusch said. “Nate has been working hard in practice and it is showing. He’s getting better at his shots and he is staying aggressive. Time and repetition will be good for Nate. I have no doubt that he will continue to improve.”
Braxtyn Frankenberg (145) claimed a 17-2 technical fall over Gateway Science’s Dionte Henderson in 5:00. He won by forfeit against Hancock and St. Pius.
“Braxtyn showed some real good things,” Hellebusch said. “We just need him to quit making some of the repeatable mistakes that he has. Once we get past this with him, he will make leaps and bounds and no doubt help to lead this and future teams.”