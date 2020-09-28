Finding plate discipline, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights rebounded to defeat St. Clair Wednesday, 11-1.
Borgia (6-3) rapped out nine hits, but the key was knowing when to not swing the bat. Borgia hitters drew eight walks and three others were hit by pitches. Four Borgia runs scored on bases-loaded walks.
“Overall, it was a good game for our team,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We started off behind and were able to do what we needed to do in order to win.”
St. Clair Head Coach Anna Reed felt the game was closer than the score indicated.
“I felt that the score didn’t reflect the way that we played,” Reed said. “Yesterday established for me that we can hang with them and that they are a beatable team.”
St. Clair (3-5) scored first. Current Smith doubled to center field with one out in the top of the second and then stole third.
Gabby Marler singled to the right side to score Smith with the game’s first run.
Borgia struggled to time Madelyn Ruszala’s pitching early in the game, but broke through for three runs in the third. All three came on bases-loaded walks.
“St. Clair came out and put some pressure on us to start the game, and I was very happy with the way our girls responded,” Eggert said. “We got down early, however, the girls kept their composure and made some nice adjustments at the plate.”
Borgia added six runs in the fourth, this time all six scored on balls put into play.
“We need to get past the fourth/fifth-inning curse that we seem to have,” Reed said.
The Lady Knights added single runs in the fifth and sixth inning to end it on the run rule. The final run scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Abi Schmidt pitched for the Lady Knights, allowing one run on three hits and three walks. She struck out eight.
“Abi pitched well, and our defense made some big plays,” Eggert said.
Ruszala threw four innings for St. Clair, allowing nine runs (six earned) on six hits, six walks and two hit batters. She struck out two.
Jessica Bess pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, two walks and one hit batter. She struck out one.
“Jess Bess did a good job coming in and throwing strikes, which was a huge help for us,” Reed said.
Elizabeth Sinnott, Haley Puetz and Ashlyn Stout each had two hits. Sinnott doubled.
Schmidt tripled. Amanda Dorpinghaus and Noelle Hanneken singled.
Schmidt recorded a sacrifice fly.
Katie Kopmann walked three times. Mya Hillermann drew two walks. Schmidt, Puetz and Zoe Konys each walked once.
Dorpinghaus, Hanneken and Konys were hit by pitches.
Hanneken stole two bases. Hillermann, Kopmann and Puetz were credited with one steal apiece.
Kopmann and Hanneken each scored twice. Hillermann, Puetz, Konys, Stout, Madelyn Hellebusch and Catherine King scored once.
Sinnott, Puetz and Stout each drove home two runs. Kopmann, Schmidt and Konys had one RBI apiece.
Smith had St. Clair’s big hit, the double. Ruszala and Marler each singled.
“Our hitting wasn’t the best that it could have been, but we had a few girls who had some good timely hits, and others who were making good contact off of Schmidt and I was happy about that,” Reed said.
Kaitlyn Janson, Lindsay Simpson and Brooklyn Hyatt walked.
Smith stole a base and scored the run. Marler had the RBI.
“One of our main goals has been to eliminate errors on defense and I think we did a good job of doing that yesterday,” Reed said. “We really are getting better each game and I know their hard work will be reflected with some wins soon.”