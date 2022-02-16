Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Windy at times with rain. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.