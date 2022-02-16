Falling behind early, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights charged back Friday against St. Dominic.
However, not even a 33-11 fourth quarter could erase the entire deficit as the Crusaders beat Borgia, 68-61.
“We got to within five in the second half,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was good to see the kids keep fighting and believing.”
However, it was the first three quarters when St. Dominic (17-5) made its mark. The Crusaders led Borgia (13-8) after one quarter, 18-5, and at the half, 41-18. It was 57-28 after three quarters.
“We only scored five points in the first quarter and we were down by 13 at that time. We trailed by 23 at the half,” Neier said. “Things got a little better in the second half,”
Grant Schroeder led Borgia with 22 points while Heath Landwehr netted nine and Jack Nobe had eight.
The Knights won Monday over Gateway Legacy Christian, 70-44. Details were not available at deadline.
Neier said getting the two St. Dominic big players out of the game was a key. One fouled out while the other got hurt.
“It made a difference once we got those two big guys out,” Neier said. “They’re very tough with the size inside and they have very good guards who play extremely hard on defense. The big guys not only blocked shots, but they made us alter shots.”
Schroeder knocked down three of the team’s eight three-point baskets and added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Heath Landwehr scored nine points with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Jack Nobe netted eight points with three rebounds.
Sam Dunard netted seven points to go with one rebound and one steal.
Drew Fischer and Adam Rickman each scored six points.
Fischer hit two three-point baskets and ended with six assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Rickman also had four assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Nathan Kell added three points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Zach Mort pulled down a rebound. Alec Riegel had two steals and an assist.
While Borgia and St. Dominic are in the same Archdiocesan Athletic Association division in most sports, including girls basketball, they’re not together in boys basketball. This was the second meeting this season with the first one, a 51-29 St. Dominic win, coming in the Washington Tournament championship game.
Borgia has a busy week this week. The Knights hosted Gateway Legacy Christian Monday. Borgia travels Tuesday to Capital City and plays Friday at Cardinal Ritter.
Borgia hosts Tolton Catholic Monday to finish conference play before hosting Vianney Tuesday, Feb. 22, to end the regular season.
Borgia has been seeded fourth for the Class 5 District 2 Tournament hosted by Webster Groves. The Knights are seeded fourth and will open against No. 5 Washington Monday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m. That game will be played at Webster Groves High School.