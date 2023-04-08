For the first time this season, the St. Francis Borgia girls soccer Lady Knights are above .500.
For the first time this season, the St. Francis Borgia girls soccer Lady Knights are above .500.
Borgia (5-4-1) defeated Father Tolton Catholic (1-2) Tuesday in Columbia, 2-1.
“It was a very tough game, back-and-forth the whole time,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino. “I thought our girls did a great job of staying focused and playing a complete game.”
Borgia also stayed perfect in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II play at 3-0.
For Tolton, it was the second loss of the season to Franklin County teams. Washington also beat the Lady Trailblazers March 22, 3-2.
In Tuesday’s match, played after Columbia avoided the severe weather which went west of the city, Borgia scored once in each half.
Abby Schutte and Haylee Stieffermann netted the Borgia goals.
“Abby had a beautiful goal in the first half, and Haylee scored in the second half to give us some more separation,” Severino said.
Madison Lieberoff and Olivia Wunderlich assisted.
“Our midfielders did their jobs, connecting with our defenders and moving the ball up the field to our forwards,” Severino said. “Olivia, Abby and Madi had a great game in the midfield. They all see the field well to distribute, but also know when it’s the right time to join the attack.”
Tolton scored its goal in the second half with Adelaide Devine finding the net.
“Things got a little hectic towards the end after Tolton scored to get within one, but we got it together and finished the game strong,” Severino said.
Devine’s goal was the only one of 12 shots to make it past Borgia goalkeeper Claire Turgeon, who improved to 3-2 as Borgia’s goalkeeper since Madison Lammert went down with an injury against St. Clair March 27.
“Claire Turgeon had another nice game in goal, making some timely saves,” Severino said. “She has really stepped up and embraced her role.”
Overall, Severino said it was a good win.
“The chemistry of this team is phenomenal, and it’s so exciting to see it translate on the field,” Severino said.
Borgia’s next game is at home April 11 against Bishop DuBourg.
