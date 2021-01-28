You can’t get much better than the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestling Knights’ performance at the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championships Saturday in St. Louis.
Borgia took four wrestlers to the meet and all four won first place in their respective weight classes.
Winning league titles were Joseph Lause (120), Nathan Boone (160), Oliver Mace (170) and Brynner Frankenberg (182).
“Due to illness and injury, we were only able to bring the seniors,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “Otherwise, we would have had a good shot at winning the team championship as well.”
However, depth was an issue and the Knights placed third with 57 points.
Lutheran St. Charles was the champion with 68 points, a half point in front of host St. Mary’s.
O’Fallon Christian was fourth with 37 points. Trinity Catholic scored 22 points and Bishop DuBourg rounded out the field at 21 points.
“The boys went into the tournament with confidence and determination to bring home champions at each weight class that we represented, and they did just that,” Hellebusch said. “Everyone went undefeated for the second straight time this week as they did on Thursday during our four-team senior night quad meet.”
Lause, who recently posted his 100th career win, twice won 16-1 technical falls over Tony Valentine of St. Mary’s. The first match lasted 4:24 and the second was over in 2:46.
Boone had three matches and pinned all three foes in the first period. He pinned O’Fallon Christian’s Daniel Thoenen in 1:44, Lutheran St. Charles’ Easton Yonaka in 0:57 and James Franklin of St. Mary’s in 1:50.
Mace had the most matches of anyone, taking on four different wrestlers. He pinned all four in the opening period.
Mace pinned Bishop DuBourg’s Aidan Giles in 1:01, Lutheran St. Charles’ Luke Floyd in 0:24, O’Fallon Christian’s Ethan Tucker in 1:44 and Wesley Cornell of St. Mary’s in 1:52.
Frankenberg faced one opponent twice. He pinned Lutheran St. Charles’ Jacob Nelson in 0:52 and in 1:40.
“As a coaching staff, we are very happy with what we’re seeing from this group of seniors, especially here lately,” Hellebusch said. “This is the time of the season where you want your wrestlers to start hitting their stride for the upcoming postseason run.”