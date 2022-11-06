In the end, the crossbar proved to be St. Francis Borgia’s best friend.
Borgia’s boys soccer Knights (12-9) captured the Class 1 District 4 title Thursday over Father Tolton Catholic (17-6-1), 2-1, with help from the Westphalia Soccer Complex crossbar.
“We got a couple of touchy PKs that went in,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “One of them went down and in. Part of it is playing on the grass. It’s not as smooth as the turf, so sometimes it feels a little different when you hit it.”
Strohmeyer was happy that his team was able to win.
“The boys earned it,” Strohmeyer said. “They gave it everything they had, from the energy on the bench to the guys on the field. They just battled through overtimes and faced the adversity and we came out on top.”
After the game remained tied at 1-1 through regulation and two 15-minute overtimes, it went to penalty kicks.
After one round of five kickers apiece, each side had scored four times.
Borgia’s Hunter Reinberg found the friendly side of the crossbar to get into the goal during the first round.
In sudden-death penalty kicks, Borgia’s Landon Apprill scored to the left of Tolton goalkeeper Alex Steffes.
Strohmeyer said it was redemption for Apprill.
“It came full circle,” Strohmeyer said. “When we lost to them on the second round of a PK shootout earlier this season, Landon missed his shot. They scored and won. I told him after that game that I was coming right back to him because I knew he could do it. He drained his shot tonight, they missed, and we won the game.”
That brought up Tolton’s Luke McBee. After a false start and reset, McBee got Borgia goalkeeper Justin Mort to guess wrong.
But, the crossbar came up with the save and his shot to the upper right corner bounced out.
“I was just trying to get into the shooter’s head,” Justin Mort said. “He messed up the first time. He went before the whistle, so they had to go back. I knew he was overthinking it. I tried to step toward him when he was running up and he ended up missing the PK.”
At that point, the Knights flooded the field and ran to celebrate in front of their fans with the district win.
“They’re good,” Strohmeyer said. “I really think this was the battle of Class 1. These are two of the best Class 1 teams. Their coach and I talked before the game about the plan was for the winner to go on and win the state title. We’re hoping to do that.”
The game between the top two seeds lived up to its billing. Tolton had beaten the Knights Sept. 22 in Washington on penalty kicks.
In this game, Borgia’s Adam Rickman scored in the first 10 minutes.
The game stayed that way until Lucas Boyer pounced on a loose ball to knock it past Mort with 12:34 left in regulation. Mort stopped Tolton’s other 11 shots.
The Knights threatened, but Steffes was up to the task and it went to penalty kicks.
In the opening round of penalty kicks, the teams stayed close. Each side made four shots and each goalie, Mort and Steffes, came up with one diving save.
Borgia’s successful takers were Zach Mort, Anthony Strohmeyer, Joe Adolphson and Hunter Reinberg. Steffes stopped a shot by Tyler Kromer.
Tolton got goals from Boyer, August Schultz, Steven Becvar and Jacob Tipton. Mort made a diving stop against Avery Wells in the same round that Steffes made his stop.
“Give Tolton credit,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “They’re well coached. They played us hard, smart and it was just a great epic battle tonight.”
Justin Mort said he had added incentive.
“It could have been my brother’s (Zach Mort) last game and I didn’t want that to happen for him,” Justin Mort said. “We came through with the win.”
Borgia will play Duchesne (10-17) Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Class 1 quarterfinals, which is expected to be at Borgia. Borgia already beat Duchesne once, 6-1, at Borgia Sept. 1.
“We’re hoping for a huge crowd,” Strohmeyer said. “We had a huge crowd last year at Lutheran St. Charles, so it should be bigger at home. It should be a blast and fun. It’s a great team and a great group of guys to support.”
Justin Mort hopes the team can carry its momentum through.
“Our goal is a state championship, so hopefully we can get there,” Justin Mort said.
The winner of that game will play Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. in the Class 1 semifinals at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. The championship is Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. The third-place game will be played at 10 a.m.