Four area cheer programs competed last weekend in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association championships in Cape Girardeau.
St. Francis Borgia won the area’s lone state championship, claiming the top spot in the Class 2A Small Division.
The title was Borgia’s 11th state title, 10th in a row.
Union moved up from Class 3A Small to Class 4A Small and placed second to Poplar Bluff.
“Although, we weren’t able to reclaim our state title, I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” Union Head Coach Sarah Otto said.
Washington also competed in Class 4A Small and finished fifth.
Programs finishing between Union and Washington were Ft. Zumwalt South and Neosho.
Pacific participated in Class 3A Large and finished fifth behind North County, Smithville, Savannah and St. Dominic.
