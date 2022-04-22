Following up its state championship, the St. Francis Borgia Regional cheerleaders competed last month in the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) High school Nationals in Orlando, Florida.
Borgia reached the finals in Division II (schools under 1,300 attendance), finishing 13th among 82 teams.
“I could not be more proud or excited for these ladies,” Borgia Head Coach Sandi Gildehaus said. “The emotional roller coaster of competing — waiting to find out if you advance then doing it all over again — was tough.”
Gildehaus said Borgia had to compete five times in a 36-hour period to advance to the finals.
“I feel we could have placed better in finals,” Gildehaus said. “But with competing in the morning, then the shock of a new practice place and venue — I think spooked the girls.”
The finals took place at the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
“Let me tell you walking into the HP Arena is like nothing I have ever experienced — it’s intimidating,” Gildehaus said. “However, they did amazing. We had a great time and made Borgia history.”
With 82 teams, Division II had the most schools in competition. Gildehaus said those were divided into groups of 14 programs, with three rounds of preliminaries and semifinals to make the final round. Borgia was in Group F and tied for second place to reach the semifinals.
Competing against teams from three groups, Borgia finished sixth to advance to the next round.
After the next round, Borgia was ranked sixth, moving to the next round.
“This is so special,” Gildehaus said. “It was the first time we have ever qualified. Qualifying teams get to run out of the famous UCA castle backdrop that is featured on ESPN. This arena is huge with lights, cameras, etc., as they are filming the ESPN show.”
In the finals, Borgia placed 13th.
Gildehaus said Pikeville, Kentucky, won the title and they’re two-time national champions. Other schools in the top four included Buckhorn, New York (three-time national champions), Plainedge, New York, and Mount Sinai, New York.
Near the end of the competition season, Gildehaus announced this is her final season as Borgia’s head coach. She led the Borgia cheer program for 19 seasons, including 10 state titles and a championship in the new Game Day competition this year. The program was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame last November.
“My 19 years as head coach of Borgia have been amazing,” Gildehaus said. “I set some pretty high goals and expectations for myself and my team.
“I hope I have impacted the athletes lives in a positive way,” she said. “I am excited for the future of the Borgia cheer program and will always be there to led a hand if needed.”