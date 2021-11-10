After capturing nine state titles, including the past eight in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School cheerleading program and Head Coach Sandi Gildehaus are being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will take place Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.
The ceremony starts with a noon reception. Individual tickets are $150 and can be obtained by calling 417-889-3100.
Other programs being honored are Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) football, Vianney High School soccer, Lafayette (Wildwood) High School girls swimming and diving and Lindbergh High School boys cross country from 1972 to 1979.
The Founders Award is going to the Hannibal Regional Foundation.
Individuals being honored are Barbara Berkmeyer, Jim Bidewell, Charlie Brown, Mike Claiborne, William Greenblatt, Larry Hughes, Celeste Knierim, Mike Russell, Steve Savard, Andy Van Slyke, Frank Viverito and Jack Watkins Jr.