St. Francis Borgia Regional’s cheerleading program stepped into the spotlight Sunday in St. Louis.
The program, along with Head Coach Sandi Gildehaus, was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony held at the Chase Park Plaza.
“It feels great,” Gildehaus said. “It’s been a very fun and exciting experience, tons of fun.”
A total of 13 individuals, five high school programs and the Hannibal Regional Foundation were honored during the 2021 enshrinement event sponsored by Great Southern Bank.
A crowd of nearly 800 attended the event.
“I still can’t figure out how they found a little cheer coach from St. Francis Borgia to include with this group of people,” Gildehaus said. “It just seems unreal, especially with a little school like Borgia.”
The hall of fame received many letters of recommendation for the Borgia cheer program leading to the induction. Gildehaus was recognized on the main stage while all Borgia cheerleaders, past and present, who attended were recognized as well. Gildehaus said about 80 had responded that they would attend.
“I have been extremely lucky with amazing athletes,” Gildehaus said. “They put in all of the hard work. I’m just the one who gets to stand on the sidelines and yell at them, correct them and encourage them. They do the work.”
Gildehaus, a 1990 Washington High School graduate, has been Borgia’s head coach since 2011 and has led the program to nine MCCA state titles, in 2011 and every year from 2013 to 2020.
She was a cheerleader at Washington High School and East Central College and currently serves as the Washington School District’s coordinator for the Parents as Teachers program.
Gildehaus became head coach of the Borgia cheerleaders after Mary Ann Pelster stepped down. Over the years, the program has qualified for the United Cheerleaders Association (UCA) four times, won the MCCA sportsmanship award and been featured in American Cheerleader Magazine.
Gildehaus knows her program will gain respect because of the honor.
“Now I can tell them if anyone says cheer isn’t a sport, you can hold up that Missouri Sports Hall of Fame plaque and tell them, ‘Somebody else thinks differently,’ ” she said.
Gildehaus said it might be time to have another Borgia cheer reunion.
“The last one we did was the year Mary Ann Pelster retired,” Gildehaus said. “It might be time for another one. This also is the 10-year anniversary of the first state championship cheer team as well.”
Borgia’s cheerleaders aren’t taking a break.
“We don’t have any time to even celebrate,” Gildehaus said. “We compete next weekend in the UCA qualifier in Springfield. Two weeks later, we compete for hopefully another state title in Cape Girardeau.”
In between, the team returns to the end lines at the 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.