St. Francis Borgia’s cheerleading program continued its redecoration program of the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium walls.
Competing Dec. 11 in Cape Girardeau, the team captured the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 2A Small title.
It was Borgia’s 11th state title overall, 10th in a row.
“It feels amazing,” Borgia Head Coach Jessica Hoerath said. “We still haven’t stopped celebrating. There was some good competition this year, and we worked really hard to achieve our goal. Our performance on the mat represented our Borgia pride and the community we come from. We couldn’t have done it without that support from our community and our parents.”
Kelly placed second while East Prairie was third. Odessa and Blair Oaks rounded out the top five.
Several Borgia cheerleaders have been named to the all-state team.
Sydney Hoerr and Julia Unnerstall were named all-state back spots.
Making the all-state base list were Mia Jacobsen, Eleanor Pettet, Laney Kampschroeder and Lauren Dowil.
Myriah Foss and Lillian Pettet were honored as flyers.
Dowil and Jacobsen were honored for tumbling and Hoerath said Dowil also was honored for jumps.
Tessie Franssen and Ellie Van Liere were Borgia’s other cheerleaders.
“These girls have an amazing amount of talent,” Hoerath said. “We are very proud of their accomplishments.”
The state event marked the end of Borgia’s competitive campaign.
“Borgia cheer is taking a break for the rest of the year from competing, but you can still see us cheering at basketball sidelines for our Borgia varsity basketball teams,” Hoerath said.
