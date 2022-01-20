Is there any better way to celebrate senior night?
St. Francis Borgia Regional honored seniors Kaitlyn Patke, Audrey Richardson and Callyn Weber by beating rival St. Dominic Monday, 59-44.
“We had a great atmosphere for senior night,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Borgia (7-7, 3-1) led after one quarter, 18-13, at the half, 34-20, and through three quarters, 50-33.
St. Dominic dropped to 2-10 overall, 0-2 in league play.
The Borgia seniors combined to score 35 of the Borgia points.
Patke led the way with 17 points and went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
Patke is closing in on the 1,000-point scoring milestone and needs 15 points to reach it.
Weber hit a trio of three-point baskets in her return from injury. She was hurt in Borgia’s win over Lutheran South Dec. 3.
“Callyn Weber was back in the lineup and came in ready to play,” Houlihan said.
Richardson ran the offense and hit two three-point baskets.
“This was a great team win with many players contributing,” Houlihan said. “We played with great energy and hopefully this will help play better against (Cardinal) Ritter on Thursday.”
Natalie Alferman scored five points with one three-point basket.
Celia Gildehaus added four points.
Amanda Dorpinghaus and Jenna Hammer each scored two points.
Borgia hit nine three-point baskets and went 10-14 from the free-throw line.
Maren Hunt led St. Dominic with 11 points.
Audrey Blaine netted seven points. Anna Burcham scored six while Grace Burle and Delaney Smith each had five points.
Mia Tabacchi scored four points and Gracie Alkire and Rose Juergensmeyer each netted three points.
St. Dominic hit five three-point shots and went 7-12 from the free-throw line.
Borgia hosts Cardinal Ritter in another AAA Large Division game Thursday.