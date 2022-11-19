Raising the trophy
Borgia senior Zach Mort raises the Class 1 state championship plaque after the Borgia Knights edged Summit Christian Academy Saturday at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, 1-0, to win the crown.

 Bill Battle

Scoring with just over a minute to play, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights won the school’s first state title in that sport Saturday in Fenton.

Junior Adam Rickman netted his second game-winning goal in as many days with 2:07 left in regulation to lift the Knights to the Class 1 state title over Summit Christian Academy, 1-0.