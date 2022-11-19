Scoring with just over a minute to play, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights won the school’s first state title in that sport Saturday in Fenton.
Junior Adam Rickman netted his second game-winning goal in as many days with 2:07 left in regulation to lift the Knights to the Class 1 state title over Summit Christian Academy, 1-0.
Borgia finished the season at 15-9. Summit Christian concluded its season at 16-9.
Borgia outshot Summit Christian, 12-9, but it was Rickman’s effort in fighting off a couple of defenders to work into the six-yard box and then finish his chance.
Justin Mort stopped five shots to record the shutout.
State championship coverage will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.