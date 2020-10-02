St. Francis Borgia's home football game against Parkway West in Week 6 has been canceled.
Borgia announced the schedule change Friday morning, stating its team would be unable to play due to having too many players in quarantine protocol.
"From late last night to now, we lost two more lineman to quarantine, in addition to the numerous others that we lost this week to quarantine and injury," Borgia Activities Director Chris Arand said. "In the best interest and safety of our players, we feel it is necessary to cancel this game. Before today, we were already going to be very thin on players, but after losing a couple more lineman, it was the deciding factor in cancelling the game."
The Knights are 2-3 and played last week without quarterback Sam Heggemann, who was quarantined.
This would have been the first game of the season for Parkway West.
"We apologize to everyone involved, especially Parkway West, who we committed to play, but we are doing what we feel is in the best interest of our team," Arand said.
The Knights are currently scheduled to host St. Dominic next week.