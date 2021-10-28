Despite falling behind early, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights were not fazed Friday at home.
Trailing Carnahan (4-3) by a 6-0 score with 2:15 to go in the opening quarter, Borgia used trickery to get on the scoreboard 15 seconds later on a 63-yard pass from Sam Tuepker to Trenton Volmert. Zach Mort’s extra-point kick put Borgia onto the scoreboard, and the Knights never looked back, scoring 34 points in a row on the way to a 34-12 victory.
It was the first win of the season for the 1-8 Knights.
“I have been so proud of the effort these young men have given each and every week in practice, never giving up, having each other’s backs on every play,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “Seeing the joy in their faces and being able to have fun with the best student section anywhere made my day. It’s not about me or the coaches. It’s about the kids.”
The win was a relief to those involved with the Borgia football program. Since it was started in 1959, the Knights had never had a winless season. Friday’s win extended that streak.
“There were down times this season,” Gildehaus said. “We just didn’t lose games. We got beat bad. Those things wear and tear on you, but the kids just didn’t give up. I tried to stay as positive as possible. The kids stayed with me.”
Borgia’s players were thrilled to break through.
“It feels great,” Borgia sophomore quarterback Koen Zeltmann said. “We worked so hard and finally came through. We worked hard as a team, and we got the win.”
Zeltmann said he could see the confidence level rise when Borgia took the lead.
“Everybody was super happy,” Zeltmann said. “It was a different mood than every other game.”
Volmert scored three touchdowns in the game.
“It feels great,” Volmert said. “At the beginning of the season, it was pretty rough. We’re starting to get better and better every game, so it’s good.”
Playoffs
Borgia ended ranked fifth in the six-team Class 2 District 2 standings. The Knights had 30.18 points, well ahead of No. 6 Cuba (1-8, 20.52) but behind No. 4 Hermann (3-6, 34.63). That means the Knights will go to Hermann Friday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the playoffs.
Elsewhere, Cuba heads to Hillsboro’s Grandview (6-3, 38.92) while top-seeded Lutheran St. Charles (7-2, 50.07) and No. 2 Duchesne (7-2, 45.02) both have this week off.
The Hermann-Borgia winner will go to Lutheran St. Charles in the semifinals.
Statistics
It was the breakout game Gildehaus had been seeking all season. Borgia ran for 226 yards and passed for 155. That was 381 total yards.
Additionally, Borgia racked up 16 first downs and had more takeaways (three) to giveaways (two).
However, there’s still work to be done. The Knights were 1-7 on third-down conversions and took eight penalties for 60 yards.
Carnahan had it worse with 11 penalties for 65 yards, including several of the illegal procedure/offsides variety, which came at drive-killing or drive-extending moments.
The Cougars gained 15 first downs and were 1-10 on third-down conversions.
Carnahan had 217 total yards with 108 on the ground and 109 through the air.
Zeltmann completed six of 15 pass attempts for 92 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Tuepker completed his lone attempt for a 63-yard touchdown.
Volmert had three catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Garren Parks caught four passes for 50 yards.
On the ground, Volmert also surpassed the century mark with 21 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown.
Zeltmann ran 13 times for 77 yards and two scores.
Nathan Kell had four carries for 32 yards.
Parks intercepted a pass, and Ryan Kampschroeder and Ben Roehrig recovered fumbles.
Ben Lause logged two sacks to go with seven tackles and four assists.
“Ben has turned into an outstanding linebacker,” Gildehaus said.
Kabren Koelling and Roehrig both had four tackles and one sack.
Tony Fortner made eight solo stops to lead the Knights in that category. Kell had seven tackles and one assist.
Will Hoer posted five tackles and one assist.
Liam Kluesner and Parks both ended with three tackles. Kluesner added three assists.
“It comes down to a complete team effort, offensively and defensively,” Gildehaus said.
Tarrell Gray Jr. completed 11 of 22 pass attempts for 120 yards and one interception.
On the ground, Tajai Lopes ran for eight times for 46 yards and one touchdown.
Kamron Long carried six times for 28 yards. Kayon Hester had four rushes for 14 yards, and Rasaad Lewis ran twice for seven yards.
Gray had four carries for no net yardage but scored on a 15-yard rush.
Jaylen Politte was the top receiver with 11 catches for 66 yards.
Tionne Gray caught three passes for 29 yards, and Keith Hudson III had two catches for 25 yards.
Politte and Hester intercepted passes
Tionne Gray, Hudson and Lopes posted sacks.
Tionne Gray had 11 tackles and four assists. Long ended with seven tackles and three assists, and Zahleek McLean posted seven tackles and two assists.
Hester had five tackles and three assists. Politte ended with five tackles and two assists.
Rashad Turner posted four tackles with four assists. Carlos Allen had four solo tackles with one assist.