Earning a net gain of 12 points on open weight classes, the St. Francis Borgia boys wrestling Knights defeated Westminster Christian Academy Thursday in Washington, 36-24.
The two schools split the four contested matches with none of them lasting through a full period.
Borgia claimed four forfeit wins while the Wildcats were unopposed at two weight classes.
Borgia’s Braxtyn Frankenberg (157) pinned Westminster’s Connor Levin in 0:33.
Hunter Smith (285) of the Knights had the longest match of the night, 1:32, in a win over Westminster’s Maddox Rosenberg.
Westminster’s Anthony Cook (144) pinned Borgia’s Kamper Brinkmann in 0:33 and Roger Jinkins (175) pinned Borgia’s Nick Haberberger in 0:29.
Borgia’s forfeit winners were Liam Callahan (113), Lincoln Schaefer (120), Adam Ashworth (138) and Estiven Levin (165).
Westminster’s forfeit winners were Nehemiah Oginni (190) and Luke Hornburg (215).
In the girls meet, Westminster won, 12-6, and all matches were forfeit wins.
Borgia’s Aine Callahan (125) was Borgia’s winner.
Westminster prevailed at 105 and 120 with Kate Van Zee and Kyndal Brown taking the open spots.
The Borgia girls team is at St. Clair Friday. The boys wrestle in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championships Saturday at St. Mary’s.