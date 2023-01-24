Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.