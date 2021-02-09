Hitting the road Thursday night, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestling Knights earned a 33-6 win at O’Fallon Christian.
There were only two contested bouts in the match and Borgia won both.
Estiven Levin (152) earned a 15-13 victory over Josh Connell.
Nathan Boone (160) pinned Daniel Thoenen in 3:52.
The rest of the points were earned through forfeits.
Borgia’s Joseph Lause (120), Andrew Wolff (126), Oliver Mace (170) and Brynner Frankenberg (182) were unopposed winners along with O’Fallon Christian’s Matt Elgart (285).