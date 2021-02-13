Hitting the road Thursday night, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys wrestling Knights earned a 33-6 win at O’Fallon Christian.
Borgia also wrestled Hazelwood West. The meet score was not available.
“We brought six wrestlers last night they wrestled probably one of the best matches that they have all season,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “We won all of our matches except for one.”
There were only two contested bouts in the match and Borgia won both.
Estiven Levin (152) earned a 15-13 victory over Josh Connell.
Nathan Boone (160) pinned Daniel Thoenen in 3:52.
The rest of the points were earned through forfeits.
Borgia’s Joseph Lause (120), Andrew Wolff (126), Oliver Mace (170) and Brynner Frankenberg (182) were unopposed winners along with O’Fallon Christian’s Matt Elgart (285).
Levin, Boone and Mace won regular matches against Hazelwood West. Lause won an exhibition by a technical fall. Levin won a 15-13 exhibition decision. Wolff lost a decision.
“The team has been gaining momentum and confidence as the second half of the season comes to a close and we look forward to continuing that success into the postseason,” Hellebusch said. :We are excited about districts and will concentrate on one match at a time.”