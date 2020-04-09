While the 2019-20 season didn’t end the way the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights might have wanted, Head Coach Dave Neier said there were many positives.
Borgia went 14-13 overall, falling in the Class 4 District 4 semifinals to event host, and eventual winner, Westminster Christian Academy, 56-45. It marked the first time since 2007 that Borgia did not make the district championship game.
“Our goal always is to get better every game and every practice,” Neier said. “This was a hard-working bunch of kids. We wanted to be a good team and the kids worked hard to be a good team. We played a hard schedule. We played someone tough every night. Our kids battled hard in every game and I feel it was a successful season.”
The Knights won the Washington Tournament, beating Francis Howell Central Feb. 26, 57-39. That event was postponed multiple times due to winter weather before it was finalized.
The Knights were second in the Union Tournament, losing 40-33 to Washington in the title game Feb. 1. That came after Borgia vanquished Ft. Zumwalt South in the semifinals the previous night, 71-66.
Borgia also placed third in its annual Turkey Tournament, beating Pacific in the last round Nov. 30, 53-39.
Neier noted other highlights, such as sweeping St. Mary’s in Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action. Borgia won the game at St. Mary’s Dec. 13, 61-46.
“That game, we were down by double digits at the half,” Neier said.
Borgia won the game at Borgia Jan. 24, 68-63.
Borgia’s home game against Class 3 state champion Cardinal Ritter was a close one as well. The Lions won the game, 58-53, but it came down to the end before the game was decided.
“We had an opportunity to beat Cardinal Ritter at our place,” Neier said. “They’re a very good team. Our kids played really hard against them.”
Borgia split with St. Dominic, winning the game in O’Fallon, 61-53.
Also noted were wins over Sullivan and Vianney.
“There was a lot of excitement, for sure,” Neier said.
Neier said the team’s three seniors, Alex Brinkmann, Cole Weber and Trent Strubberg, were the team’s standout players.
“I thought our three seniors were our standouts,” Neier said. “We will miss them.”
Brinkmann led the Knights in scoring at 14.1 points per game. He pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game and added 1.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 of a blocked shot per game.
Brinkmann was selected to the AAA Large second team. Only five players were honored on each all-conference squad.
“Alex brought leadership and athletic ability,” Neier said. “He had the ability to take the ball to the basket, rebound and play inside.”
Cole Weber led the Knights in three-point shooting, hitting 72 from outside the stripe. He scored 12.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 of an assist and 1.2 steals per game.
“Cole was our outside shooter and he showed the work ethic to always improve,” Neier said.
Weber wasn’t just an outside shooter. At 6-3, he was one of Borgia’s taller players and he moved inside to help with interior defense.
Strubberg, a guard, averaged 7.7 points, two rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals per game.
“Trent had the ability to handle the ball against pressure,” Neier said. “We cut down our turnovers this year and a lot of that was due to Trent.”
Neier indicated the final game against Westminster was one he would like to have a chance to repeat.
“We played tough against a very good Westminster team,” Neier said. “You always wish you had a chance to redo a playoff loss.”
Neier knows the team can’t rest on its laurels.
“We have a lot of work to do,” he said. “There are some uncertain things. We have two players, Ryan Kell and Nick Dyson, coming back after missing this season due to injury.”
Neier noted that three players with starting experience, Max Meyers (7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game), Andrew Dyson (5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, .09 of an assist and 0.9 of a steal per game) and Andrew Patton (5.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocked shots per game) will be back.
“We also have a number of kids off of our B team who will be able to help out,” Neier said. “I certainly am looking forward to next year, but it will take a lot of hard work.”