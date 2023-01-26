Led by three individual champions, the St. Francis Borgia’s boys wrestling team secured third place in Saturday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association Championships at St. Mary’s.
Borgia’s conference winners were Nate Clarkson (150), Braxtyn Frankenberg (157) and Hunter Smith (285).
The host Dragons won with 90.5 points. Lutheran St. Charles finished second at 74 points while Borgia scored 66 points.
Rounding out the standings was Bishop DuBourg at 34 points.
“Even though we took third as a team, we still left some opportunities on the table,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “We were missing three wrestlers due to injury or illness, and that’s not how you want to start off any tournament. We are still struggling to find our groove with some of our wrestlers therefore we are losing matches that we should have ultimately won.”
Clarkson pinned both opponents, Kerrick Lewis of Lutheran St. Charles (5:07) and Daniel Baraki of St. Mary’s (1:33).
Frankenberg earned two pins over Kyan Clymer of St. Mary’s, 4:00 and 1:55.
“Braxtyn Frankenberg is looking good and continues to wrestle with intent,” Hellebusch said. “He wrestled a tough kid from St. Mary’s and stayed in control pretty much the whole time.”
Smith needed 12 seconds for his first win over DuBourg’s Steven Hixson before winning a 2:29 pin over Anthony Scott of St. Mary’s.
“Hunter Smith is on another whole level athletically and is starting to open up a little,” Hellebusch said. “He looks like he is feeling positions and working to score while staying in good position.”
Borgia’s second-place finishers were Lincoln Schaefer (120), Kamper Brinkmann (144) and Will Clarkson (190).
Schaefer pinned DuBourg’s Harrison Newcombe in 4:37, but lost by a pin to Lutheran St. Charles’ Noah Russell in 0:50.
Brinkmann was pinned twice by Lutheran St. Charles’ Dominic Dowdy, 0:47 and 1:58.
Will Clarkson also had a two-match event with Zion Burrage of St. Mary’s, losing by pins in 1:06 and 1:46.
Nick Haberberger finished third at 165.
James Franklin of St. Mary’s pinned Haberberger in 2:28 and AJ Rhodes of Lutheran St. Charles pinned Haberberger in 1:37.
“All in all, we did OK but not where we should be at this point in the season,” Hellebusch said. “We will continue to hit it hard in the room and work toward getting into the postseason. The mental part of this sport is so huge and right now we are lacking in our confidence but we will continue to work hard to get it back.”