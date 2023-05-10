Making the most of the final regular season meet of the year, the St. Francis Borgia track program brought home hardware.
Competing Saturday in the North Point Open, Borgia’s boys won the meet title with 171 points. Runner-up North Point ended with 133 points while Palmyra (115), KIPP (96) and Gateway Science (12) rounded out the team scores.
In the girls meet, Palmyra won with 133 points while Borgia was second at 106, North Point scored 58, Gateway Science ended with 44, Incarnate Word had 34 and KIPP accrued 24 points.
Borgia’s winning athletes were:
• Trenton Volmert won three individual boy events, taking the high jump at 1.53 meters, the long jump at 6.54 meters and the triple jump at 11.61 meters.
• Brennan Pfeiffer won the girls 400-meter dash in 1:05.25.
• Madelyn Christiansen won the girls 1,600-meter run in 6:27.56.
• Christiansen was the girls 3,200-meter winner in 15:02.08.
• Maddison Shockley was the girls discus winner with a top throw of 24.73 meters.
• Harry Mitchell won the boys 200-meter dash in 23.01.
• Sam Dunard was first across the line in the boys 1,600-meter run, winning in 4:56.24.
• Koen Zeltmann won the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 41.07.
• Borgia’s 400-meter boys relay team (Zeltmann, Trenton Volmert, Nathan Kell and Will Hoer) triumphed in 45.76.
• The boys 1,600-meter relay team (Joe Adolphson, Hoer, Kell and Mitchell) won in 3:36.11.
• Hunter Smith was the shot put champion with a top throw of 12.97 meters.
Borgia claimed four second-place finishes on the girls side. Margherita Biondi was second in the 1,600-meter run in 6:47.83. Shockley placed second in both the shot put (8.26 meters) and javelin (29.59 meters). The 800-meter relay team (Mia Jacobsen, Mattalyn Weber, Josephine Simon and Pfeiffer) ran to second in 2:05.83.
In the boys division, the Knights posted two second-place finishes. The 800-meter relay team (Zeltmann, Hoer, Kell and Mitchell) was the runner-up in 1:35.23 and Hoer was second in the long jump at 5.48 meters.
Borgia’s boys posted five third-place finishes.
Preston Lober ran to third in the 100-meter dash at 11.75. Zach Mort was third in the 1,600-meter run at 5:34.94. Daniel Reidel placed third in the 3,200-meter run at 14:19.9. Tate Marquart was third in the triple jump at 10.10 meters. Smith threw 31.98 meters to finish third in the boys discus.
On the girls side, Eleanor Schweich was third in the long jump at 3.69 meters.
Borgia competes Saturday in the Class 3 District 3 meet at Timberland High School. That meet will take place in conjunction with the Class 5 District 3 meet.