For the first time in recent memory, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball team headed forward in its district tournament.
Fifth-seeded Borgia (10-10-2) swept No. 4 Bayless Saturday in Webster Groves during the Class 3 District 3 opening round, 25-18, 25-22, 25-11.
“This definitely is the first boys volleyball district win since I’ve been here (eight years),” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “If Borgia had any other district wins, those would have been in a round-robin format, which they played before going to single elimination.”
Borgia lost to top seed Webster Groves Monday.
“I’m really proud of the boys and they way they played Saturday,” Steiger said. “This is a huge step in the right direction for the program. We face a big challenge with Webster Groves. The boys are excited for the opportunity.”
Senior Spencer Breckenkamp paced Borgia with 11 kills, three total blocks, three digs and two aces.
“Spencer led the way, but all the seniors played huge roles in the win,” Steiger said.
Senior Aiden Brundick chipped in with nine digs, seven kills and an ace.
Senior Jason Lause posted 15 assists, six digs and four kills.
Senior Joseph Lause picked up 10 digs, two aces and two assists. Steiger noted he had 24 service receptions with only one error.
“Joseph leads our defense,” Steiger said. “He has good ball control.”
Senior Nick Dyson posted eight digs, three kills, one ace and one block.
Senior Trent Marquart dished out 10 assists with six digs.
Junior Ryan Kopmann had three kills and three blocks.
Junior Jason Derner recorded two blocks and one kill.
Webster Groves
Borgia’s season came to a close Monday with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 loss to Webster Groves.
“We lost in three straight, but we hung in against a tough No. 1 seed Webster Groves,” Steiger said. “They battled the entire match and I couldn’t be more proud of how they competed.”