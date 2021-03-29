After going a year without playing, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball team quickly has made up for lost time.
CJ Steiger’s team played three home matches in four days to open the 2021 season.
The Knights sandwiched a win between two losses, triumphing Monday over Lutheran St. Charles, 25-15, 26-24, 25-18.
The losses were to Cape Notre Dame last Saturday, 26-24, 25-22, 27-25, and to St. Dominic Tuesday, 25-8, 25-11, 30-28.
Borgia continued its run with a match Thursday at St. Mary’s and Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Tournament.
So far, the highlight has been the win over Lutheran St. Charles.
“We came out strong after a tough loss Saturday,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Against Cape Notre Dame, even though we lost, we played well in spurts. We had chances in each of the games. Against Lutheran St. Charles, we had better focus and played with a lot better intensity. We were more fundamentally sound.”
Steiger noted that several players stepped up in the match.
“We’re a senior-led team, but only three of them played before, so there is a lot of inexperience,” Steiger said.
Nick Dyson and Aiden Brundick are two newcomers who have made an early impact, Steiger noted.
“Spencer Breckenkamp probably has been our strongest offensive player,” Steiger said. “He’s one of a few with experience.”
Trent Marquart is handling most of the setting duties in Borgia’s 5-1. The Knights can go to a 6-2 offense with Jason Lause filling the second setter’s spot.
Joseph Lause is the team’s libero.
“He’s played since his freshman year,” Steiger said. “With last year being canceled, he missed a big development year. All of the players did.”
Steiger said the Knights had one rough patch in the second game against Lutheran St. Charles but were able to overcome the issues to sweep.
Against St. Dominic, Steiger said Borgia struggled in the first two sets but came back in the third set.
“We responded extremely well in the third game before falling, 30-28,” Steiger said. “After a rough start, we had a lot of good play. We’ve got to cut down on errors.”
The Knights fell at St. Mary’s Thursday, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19.
Borgia fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss.
Head Coach CJ Steiger said Joseph Lause led the team with six digs and was the strongest focal passer in serve receive.
Jason Derner notched four kills. Nick Dyson and Spencer Breckenkamp each had three kills.
Trent Marquart dished out 11 assists.
Borgia plays Friday in the Ft. Zumwalt East Round Robin Tournament. The Knights will face Francis Howell North, Westminster Christian Academy and the host.
The Knights play Monday at Fox in Arnold.