Playing in its second tournament of the season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights went 1-1-2 at Rockwood Summit Saturday.
“All in all, it was a good day and good tournament,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
In pool play, Borgia:
• Defeated Rockwood Summit, 25-17, 25-20;
• Split with Northwest, 25-20, 17-25; and
• Split with Ft. Zumwalt East, 25-17.
In the semifinals, Affton defeated the Knights (4-6-2), 20-25, 26-24, 28-26.
“It was a heartbreaking loss from the standpoint of we were the better team, but our inexperience showed up at the end of second and third sets, and we lost our aggressiveness,” Steiger said about the loss to Affton.
“Our best players most of the day were Spencer Breckenkamp and Aiden Brundick,” Steiger said. “They were our heavy hitters and carried our offense. Other key players were Joseph Lause (libero) and Jason Lause (setter). But really everyone on the court contributed, which made for a well-rounded team and good day.”
Against Rockwood Summit, Breckenkamp posted four kills and Brundick was next with three. Ryan Kopmann and Nick Dyson each had one.
Breckenkamp had four solo blocks and one assist. Kopmann posted two block assists and Jason Derner added one.
Joseph Lause had five digs. Dyson was next with two and Daniel Smith added one.
Against Northwest, Breckenkamp and Dyson had three kills apiece. Brundick added one.
Derner was the blocks leader with two solos and one assist.
Kopmann had a dig.
Against Ft. Zumwalt East, Breckenkamp and Brundick each had four kills. Derner logged two while Kopmann and Dyson each had one.
Kopmann and Breckenkamp each had one solo block and one block assist. Derner had two block assists. Jason Lause and Brundick had one block assist each.
Breckenkamp had two digs. Dyson, Joseph Lause and Brundick were credited with one dig each.
In the playoff match against Affton, Breckenkamp had 10 kills. Brundick posted eight, Dyson had four, Derner posted three and Kopmann added two.
Kopmann was credited with seven solo blocks. Derner had two and Breckenkamp ended with one. Derner also had two block assists. Jason Lause also had two.
Dyson recorded four digs. Joseph Lause and Brundick each had two. Jason Lause and Breckenkamp ended with one dig apiece.
Accurate assist totals were not available.