Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.