Jumping back into action, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights went 1-2 in matches this week.
Playing Tuesday, the Knights swept Bishop DuBourg, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.
Borgia fell on the road Wednesday at Ft. Zumwalt East, 25-18, 26-24, 25-9.
Bayless defeated the Knights at Borgia Thursday, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22.
In Tuesday’s win, Jason Derner paced the attack with seven kills. Ryan Kopmann was next with five. Ben Lause and Harris Robinson each had four kills. Leo Hillermann chipped in with three, Ian Desmond and Daniel Smith had two kills apiece and Colton Lange added one kill.
Desmond led the team in assists, being credited with 27. Robinson was credited with 17.
Derner logged six solo blocks and one block assist. Hillermann was next with three solo blocks and two block assists. Robinson had three block assists.
Kopmann had one solo block and Charlie Eggert logged a block assist.
Chamber Gillette had three digs. Desmond and Luke Politte each had one.
Robinson served four aces. Smith was next with one.
Against Ft. Zumwalt East, Kopmann and Hillermann each had three kills to pace the attack. Robinson and Derner each had two and Lange added one.
Robinson posted five assists and Desmond had two.
Derner ended with four solo blocks and three block assists. Robinson had two solo blocks and two block assists. Lange posted three block assists. Kopmann had one solo block and one block assist. Hillermann had two block assists and Smith added one block assist.
Robinson served an ace.
Digs totals were not available.
Against Bayless, Derner had seven kills. Lause was next with five. Kopmann, Smith and Hillermann each had four, Robinson posted two and Gillette had one kill.
Robinson handed out 15 assists. Desmond added nine.
Derner was credited with 10 solo blocks. Hillermann had four with one block assist. Robinson had two solo blocks with one block assist. Desmond and Lause each had one solo block.
Dig totals were not available at deadline.