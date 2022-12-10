St. Francis Borgia’s boys wrestling team won two of three dual meets Tuesday at the Brentwood Quad.
The Knights beat St. Pius X (Festus), 42-6, and Normandy, 30-28.
There is a little confusion on the third match, however.
Brentwood defeated the Knights, 54-30, per data entered into trackwrestling.com. This meet also has been reported to MSHSAA as a 36-18 Borgia victory.
Against St. Pius, Borgia won both contested matches. Lincoln Schaefer (126) pinned St. Pius’ Zane Creed in 1:45. Hunter Smith (285) pinned Brevin Kuenzel in 1:09.
Borgia’s Kamper Brinkmann (144), Nate Clarkson (150), Nick Haberberger (157), Estiven Levin (165), Zach Brinkmann (175) and Will Clarkson (190) were unopposed.
Jack McKinley (138) took a forfeit for the St. Pius match points.
There were five contested matches against Normandy and Borgia won two of them.
Will Clarkson (190) pinned Mekhi Green and Smith (285) pinned Jacorie Maclin.
Normandy’s Kelvin Saffo (144) pinned Kamper Brinkmann. Marlo James (165) won a 12-3 major decision over Levin). Ervin Perryman (170) pinned Zach Brinkmann.
Schaefer (126), Nate Clarkson (154) and Haberberger (157) were unopposed for Borgia.
Demetrius Crawford (113) and Zykhi Barnes (138) won open classes for Normandy.
In the Brentwood dual, there were six contested matches with each side winning three.
Borgia’s winners were Kamper Brinkmann (144) by a 1:07 pin of Michael Ventimiglia, Nate Clarkson (150) by a 0:35 pin of John White and Smith (285) by a 0:26 pin of Noah Lawrence.
Brentwood’s winners were Jesse Lane (126) by a 0:48 pin of Schaefer, Phoenix Torno (175) by a 0:31 pin of Zach Brinkmann and Luca Gould (190) by a 2:28 pin of Will Clarkson.
Haberberger (157) and Levin (165) won walkover bouts for Borgia.
Brentwood’s Don Tran (106), Abel Curdt (113), Jason Jones (120), Miller Chantharasy (132), Nolan Schulz (138) and Ethan Barks (215) were unopposed.
On the girls side, there was one match as Aine Callahan (130) pinned Lizzy Butler of Brentwood in 2:21.
Brentwood won seven forfeits to win the match, 42-6.
