Returning to the friendly waters of the Four Rivers Area YMCA, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights picked up a 107-54 win over Missouri Military Academy last Friday.
“I was so impressed by how well the boys did,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “It is hard to get PRs in our pool since it is kept at a warmer temperature than most lap pools, but they did it.”
She said Borgia had many standouts.
“We did awesome in the relays, which was a mix of our usual relays placing first and second in all of them,” Alferman-Molitor said.
Borgia’s team of Alan Weidemann, Aidan Garlock, Will Jett and Gabe Rio won the 200 medley relay in 2:00.23.
The Knights were first in the 200 freestyle relay with Jett, Zach Posinski, Weidemann and Nick Haberberger turning in a time of 1:56.75.
Borgia swept the top two spots in the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Jett, Garlock, Ian Pfeiffer and Rio winning in 3:51.23.
The team of Hunter Smith, Estiven Levin, Haberberger and Connor Briggs was second in 4:55.22.
Borgia had four state consideration times in the meet.
Posinski won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.94.
Rio was the winner in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.50.
Both Posinski (first in 1:03.38) and Pfeiffer (second in 1:03.38) reached consideration times in the 100 backstroke.
“Between those two and Nick Haberberger, we pulled a 1-2-3 finish in that event,” Alferman-Molitor said.
Borgia’s other winners were:
• io in the 200 freestyle (1:58.16).
• arlock in the 50 freestyle (23.95).
• arlock in the 500 freestyle (5:35.81).
MMA’s lone winner was Anthony Melick in the 200 individual medley (2:18.14).
There were other highlights, Alferman-Molitor said.
“Estiven Levin dropped a lot of time in his 200 freestyle race,” she said. “Ian Pfeiffer and Hunter Smith ended up racing each other in the 100 free, and both dropped an incredible amount of time. Connor Briggs dropped over 30 seconds in his first 500 free from his practice time. He was so nervous about it that he practiced it a lot.”
Alferman-Molitor hopes to maintain the momentum from the meet.
“It was an incredible meet for the boys,” she said. “They are really hitting their stride for the season. Hopefully we can keep it going into the next few weeks. We have some tough teams coming up.”