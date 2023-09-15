Taking on some of the biggest schools in the state, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights claimed 10th place in the Ladue Invitational Saturday.
“With SLUH and other Class 2 schools bringing their A swimmers, the Ladue Invite was more competitive than usual,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Still, we got three guys in the scoring column, plus the relays. Ian Pfeiffer got two more state cuts this meet, including one career best, and one season’s best. Nick Haberberger got a career best in the 100 free, scoring in both his events. Sam Durnal also scored for us.”
Borgia scored 44 points to finish between Westminster Christian Academy (76) and Hannibal (41) in the 13-school meet.
SLUH won the team title with 619 points with Parkway South second at 291. CBC was third at 252 with MICDS taking fourth at 229 points.
• Pfeiffer scored points for eighth place in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.97, a state consideration time.
• Pfeiffer was 12th in the 100 butterfly with a state consideration time of 1:01.95.
• Haberberger scored points for 12th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.08.
• Durnal took 13th in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.54.
• Haberberger ended 16th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.46.
• Borgia’s 400 freestyle team was 11th with a time of 3:51.3. Durnal, Haberberger, Lukas Etter and Pfeiffer swam for the Knights.
• Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of Pfeiffer, Haberberger, Durnal and Lincoln Schaefer was 14th in 1:55.98.
In the 25 freestyle time trial, a non-scoring race, Durnal was Borgia’s top finisher. He was 11th in 12.38.
There were other highlights, Jones said.
“Lukas Etter dropped over 12 seconds in his 500 free,” Jones said. “One year ago at this time, he was hoping to break eight minutes, now it looks like he’ll be breaking six. There’s no secret to his success, it’s the old fashioned formula of working hard every lap of every practice. He leads by example.”
Another improvement came from Braydon Weggemann.
“Braydon Weggemann had a breakout race in the butterfly, which he only recently learned to do legally,” Jones said. “He posted a 1:24.90, an eight-second drop from his seed time.”
Overall, Jones feels the team is working to get better.
“The guys keep working hard, dropping time and building depth,” she said. “They are committed to improvement and it shows.”
