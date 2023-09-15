Taking on some of the biggest schools in the state, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights claimed 10th place in the Ladue Invitational Saturday.

“With SLUH and other Class 2 schools bringing their A swimmers, the Ladue Invite was more competitive than usual,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Still, we got three guys in the scoring column, plus the relays. Ian Pfeiffer got two more state cuts this meet, including one career best, and one season’s best. Nick Haberberger got a career best in the 100 free, scoring in both his events. Sam Durnal also scored for us.”

