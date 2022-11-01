While St. Francis Borgia finished sixth among 11 teams in the MICDS Boys Swimming Invitational Friday, it did win the meet within the meet.
In head-to-head competition with the combined Lutheran St. Charles/O’Fallon Christian team, Borgia managed 126 points to 115 to win the Archdiocesan Athletic Association championship.
“We take the times and re-score the meet, and the result was 126-115,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Finishing ahead of them in all three relays made the difference. So we got the bragging rights this year.”
In the full meet, MICDS (Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School) won the title with 439.5 points while John Burroughs was second at 338.
Saint Louis University High was third at 303 with Vianney (302) and De Smet (251.5) rounding out the top five.
Borgia was next with 214 points while Lutheran-Christian scored 157.
Cape Girardeau Central (81), Saxony Lutheran (78), Westminster Christian Academy (60) and Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (14) rounded out the team scores.
Jones said there were several top performances for the Knights.
“Zach Posinski had the best meet of his swimming career,” Jones said. “His goals were freestyle — to break 2:00 in the 200, 5:00 in the 500, and 50 seconds in the 100 on a lead leg relay split. He accomplished all three, winning the 500 outright and getting second in the 200.
Posinski recorded a 49.70 leg in the 400 freestyle relay.
“The secret to his success is not really that secret — hard work, focus and drive, relentlessly,” Jones said.
Posinski notched the top time in the 500 freestyle, winning that race in 4:57.73. De Smet’s Michael Pina was second in 5:24.46.
Posinski ended the 200 freestyle second in 1:48.42. Phineas Theall of Cape Central won in 1:47.14.
“Gabe Rio broke 0:23 in the 50 free and 0:50 in the 100 free in his best regular season swim performance of his career,” Jones said. “That moves him much higher in the rankings and puts him in good position for state.”
Rio placed second in the 100 freestyle in 49.74. Mason Boon of MICDS won in 48.84.
In the 50 freestyle, Rio’s time of 22.65 was good for fifth. Sean McGinley of John Burroughs was the winner in 22.08.
“Aidan Garlock did great in his individual events and made a big difference in his relays, posting his best splits of the season,” Jones said. “He too is in good position for state.”
Jones was pleased with all of the team’s swimmers.
“Of 13 swimmers in the meet, eight of them finished the regular season with career best times,” Jones said. “There were three heats of the 500 free, and Borgia swimmers won each heat — Zach (Posinski) broke 5:00, Hunter Smith broke 6:00, and Lukas Etter broke 7:00. In a big meet of strong schools, we had two in the top six in the 500.”
Smith was Borgia’s second top-six swimmer in the 500, finishing sixth in 5:56.54.
“The grittiest race of the night was Nick Haberberger, who dropped over three seconds from his 100 butterfly for a career best time, even though his goggles came off at the start, and he swam the whole race with them around his mouth.”
Haberberger was 16th in the race in 1:06.29.
Borgia’s other top-10 finishers were:
• 400 freestyle relay team of Posinski, Smith, Garlock and Rio, third in 3:27.42.
• Garlock, sixth in 200 freestyle in 1:52.07.
• 200 medley relay team of Posinski, Will Jett, Garlock and Rio, sixth in 1:47.70.
• Garlock, eighth in 100 butterfly in 56.63.
• Smith, ninth in 200 individual medley in 2:24.70.
• 200 freestyle relay team of Jett, Ian Pfeiffer, Haberberger and Smith, ninth in 1:48.40.