Heading to its first big meet of the season, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights placed sixth in Saturday’s Ladue Invitational.
Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said many of the big schools were there, and the Knights were able to hold their own. Borgia finished one point behind Hannibal.
“We had at least one swimmer (or) relay team medal in most events,” Alferman-Molitor said.
Alferman-Molitor pointed out the seventh-place effort by Ian Pfeiffer in the 500 freestyle. He recorded a time of 5:21, an improvement of 11.08 seconds.
“He is a freshman who has previous swimming experience from the YMCA, Pacific Swim Team and Rockwood,” Alferman-Molitor said. “He competed in the 500 freestyle, which is his favorite event. He ended up placing seventh and beat his personal best by several seconds. He was ecstatic.”
A trio of Borgia veterans also impressed.
“Aidan Garlock, Gabe Rio and Zach Posinski all did very well in their events, placing in the top eight and getting several state cuts. It was a very busy but successful weekend.”
There were other finishes of note for Borgia:
• osinski placed fifth in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.28.
• arlock netted fifth in the 100 butterfly in 56.75.
• io was fifth in the 100 freestyle in 51.66.
• io ended sixth in the 50 freestyle in 23.36.
• arlock was sixth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.05.
• he 400 medley relay team of Garlock, Pfeiffer, Posinski and Rio ended sixth in 3:34.15.
• he 200 medley relay team of Pfeiffer, Posinski, Garlock and Rio finished seventh in 1:49.32.
• osinski was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.45.
• feiffer placed 10th in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.24.
• he 200 freestyle relay team of Alan Weidemann, Nick Haberberger, Hunter Smith and Will Jett ended 14th in 1:51.67.
• aberberger was 16th in the 100 butterfly in 1:15.38.
• mith placed 16th in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.36.
• ett ended 16th in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.44.