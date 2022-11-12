Two St. Francis Borgia sports teams brought home glory Saturday.
Borgia's soccer Knights (13-9) blasted Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival Duchesne (10-18) Saturday afternoon at home, 7-0, to advance to the MSHSAA Class 1 semifinals next Friday in Fenton.
Tyler Kromer and Adam Rickman each scored twice for Borgia. Hunter Reinberg, Landon April and Andrew Wolff scored the other Borgia goals.
Borgia will play another AAA school, Bishop DuBourg, in Friday's semifinal at 10 a.m. Summit Christian Academy and New Covenant Academy will play in the other semfinal.
Borgia's boys swimmers scored 32 points to finish 22nd in the MSHSAA Class 1 boys swimming championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Zach Posinski led the way with an eighth-place finish in the 200 individual medley.
Borgia had five entries in the consolation heats.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Gabe Rio, Hunter Smith, Aidan Garlock and Posinski was 11th. Posinski swam to 13th in the 500 freestyle. Rio was 15th in the 50 freestyle. Garlock placed 15th in the 100 butterfly. Rio was 16th in the 100 freestyle.
Coverage of both events will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.