Scoring the first 31 points, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights raced to their 13th win Friday at home, defeating O’Fallon Christian, 65-14.
Borgia (13-0, 4-0) led 24-0 after one quarter and added the first seven points of the second quarter before the Eagles (1-8, 0-1) got onto the scoreboard.
“The good point was that we got a lot of guys into the game who haven’t gotten a lot of playing time,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Everyone contributed and did their jobs.”
Borgia built the lead to 43-3 after one half and 53-11 through three quarters.
After building up such a large lead, Neier was able to give his entire varsity unit considerable playing time.
“O’Fallon Christian played hard the whole game and never gave up,” Neier said. “They worked and got good shots. They played hard all the way to the end.”
Grant Schroeder led the Knights with 15 points and was the only Borgia player to reach double figures in scoring. He also had three rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Brody Denbow checked in with eight points, two steals and an assist.
Six-point scorers were Adam Rickman, Heath Landwehr and Hayden Wolfe.
Rickman also had six rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocked shots.
Landwehr blocked a shot and added a rebound.
The Dunards, Sam and Jack, each scored five points. Sam Dunard also had two steals and a rebound. Jack Dunard added two assists and two steals.
Caden Carroll netted four points with six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Nathan Kell scored three points with two rebounds.
Kaden Patke scored two points with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Drew Fischer added two assists, a rebound and a steal.
Tate Marquart logged two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Borgia knocked down six three-point baskets and went 7-8 from the free-throw line.
“We wanted to show respect to the other team,” Neier said. “We went out and played our game at the beginning and changed our focus as the game went along. We’re always looking to get better every game and every practice. We worked on our defensive positioning and blocking out. Those are areas we need to improve.”
Cohen Ring led O’Fallon Christian with six points on a pair of three-point baskets, scoring the team’s first and last points.
Drew Hauk and Jesiah Murrell each scored four points.
“They were missing their best player (RJ Steckler) and he would have made a difference,” Neier said.
Steckler, a 6-7 senior, averages 16.3 points, six rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists per game.
Borgia opened play against Francis Howell Central Monday in the Washington Tournament. The Knights play again Wednesday in the second round.
“There are a lot of good teams in this tournament,” Neier said. “We have got to play well to have a chance.”