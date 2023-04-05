Maddison Shockley won three girls field events Saturday at the Priory Open.
Shockley won the discus (21.01 meters), the javelin (19.73 meters) and the shot put (8.09 meters) titles.
“The outstanding athlete of the meet for St. Francis Borgia had to go to sophomore Maddi Shockley,” Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock said. “She won the girls shot put, discus and javelin. Maddison also threw a new personal best in the shot put. Her points lead the way to the girls’ fourth-place finish.”
In the team standings, Borgia’s boys scored 62 points to finish second to Confluence Prep in the 11-school division.
On the girls side, the Lady Knights ended with 45 points to place fourth behind Confluence Prep (66), Metro (56) and Duchesne (48). A total of eight schools competed in girls.
Also in the boys meet, teams scoring were Metro (39), Priory (29), Duchesne (15), Whitfield (14), KIPP St. Louis (14), McKinley Classical Leadership (11), Miller Academy (7) Career Academy (4) and Lift for Life Charter (2).
Other girls teams were The Fulton School of Chesterfield (26), McKinley Classical Leadership (12), Whitfield (5), KIPP St. Louis (2) and Miller Academy (2).
Borgia’s other winners were:
• Brennan Pfeiffer in girls 800-meter run (2:51.26).
“Brennan Pfeiffer continued her streak of top three finishes with first place in the 800 and second place in the 1,600. She also ran on the 3,200 and 1,600 relays. Brennan scored the second-most points on the team.”
• Harry Mitchell in boys 400-meter dash (55.94).
“Harry Mitchell continues to show good range and ability by winning the 400 in his first time racing the event,” Woodcock said. “We are not entirely sure what will be his best event as he shows great ability in many different events. It’s going to be fun seeing him develop, which is a reflection of the entire team: a lot of good athletes with raw ability. It’s going to be fun watching them polish their skills and develop their potential.”
• Sam Dunard in boys 800-meter run (2:16.45).
• Jack Guehne in boys discus (37.8 meters).
• Mason Wilmesher in boys javelin (40.6 meters).
Borgia’s second-place finishers were:
• Pfeiffer in girls 1,600 run (6:37.35).
• Girls 1,600 relay (5:14.81).
• Girls 3,200 relay (11:54.39).
• Dunard in boys 1,600 run (5:15.97).
• Boys 400 relay (46.88).
• Boys 800 relay (1:38.15).
• Mitchell in boys high jump (1.73 meters).
• Luke Kopmann in boys javelin (35.02 meters).
• Hunter Smith in boys shot put (12.53 meters).
Third-place finishers were:
• Margherita Biondi in girls 800 run (3:11.33).
• Lexie Meyer in girls 1,600 run (6:38.17).
• Girls 800 relay (2:09.22).
• Elijah Schmieder in boys 110 hurdles (19.79).
• Smith in boys discus (29.83 meters).
• Guehne in boys javelin (33.79 meters).
“The throwers all did well with senior Jack Guehne winning the discus and junior Hunter Smith finishing third,” Woodcock said. “Hunter Smith also finished second in the shot put. The boys finished one, two, three in the javelin which capped an outstanding day for Coach (Dale) Gildehaus’ Clydesdales.”
Borgia’s fourth-place finishers were the girls 400 relay team, Garrett Glosemeyer (boys 300 hurdles) and Trenton Volmert (boys high jump).
Taking fifth in their events were Madelyn Christiansen (girls 1,600 run), Daniel Schumacher (boys 100 dash) and boys 1,600 relay.
“The team is coming along nicely,” Woodcock said. “Can’t wait for nicer weather and conditions to get a better idea of where everyone is at in terms of their top performances.”
Borgia next competes at Washington Tuesday. The following meet is the Don Olszowka Invitational at Union April 11.