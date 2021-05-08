The Crusaders made it a clean sweep of the Archdiocesan Athletic Association track titles Wednesday.
St. Dominic scored 141.5 points in the girls competition and 137 in the boys to top the standings in both divisions at the conference meet at O’Fallon Christian.
Borgia recorded 63 points to finish eighth in the boys standings and 40 points to place ninth for the girls.
Sam Schmidt and Elizabeth Sinnott were both double event winners for Borgia at the meet.
Schmidt won both the boys 100-meter (11.02) and 200-meter dash (22.09). He set a new school record in the 200-meter dash.
Sinnott took first in both the girls discus (30.6 meters) and javelin (30.21).
Measurements for field events were made in meters as MSHSAA transitions to the metric system this season.
Koen Zeltmann added a first-place finish in the boys 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.17.
Zeltmann additionally placed second in the javelin (37.58) and third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (41.36).
The girls 800-meter relay team of Andrea Kimminau, Natalie Guehne, Mia Jacobsen and Isabella Bolzenius placed fourth in 1:43.44.
Guehne placed fourth in the pole vault (2.74) and Kimminau fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.38).
The boys 800-meter relay team of Joe Adolphson, Trenton Volmert, Daniel Schumacher and Preston Mace placed fifth in 1:43.44.
Volmert earned a pair of fifth-place finishes in the long jump (5.49) and triple jump (10.95).
Other teams scores for the boys included Lutheran St. Charles (115), Trinity Catholic (92), O’Fallon Christian (79), St. Mary’s (75), Cardinal Ritter (70), Tolton Catholic (64) and Duchesne (21).
Filling out the girls standings were Cardinal Ritter (122), Lutheran St. Charles (90), Trinity Catholic (68), Duchesne (67), Tolton Catholic (61.5), O’Fallon Christian (55), Notre Dame (46) and Rosati-Kain (25).