The St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights are ready for the new year. Borgia ended the 2022 portion of the schedule with an 11-0 record after defeating Westminster Christian Academy (4-3) on the road Monday in Town and Country, 56-42.
“It was a great game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We just played really well as a team.”
Westminster Christian entered the game ranked third in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll while the Knights were seventh.
Borgia came out to take a 15-12 lead after one quarter, but extended that thanks to a 20-5 second quarter. It was 35-17 at the half.
Westminster Christian chipped back. Borgia’s lead was 47-31 through three quarters and the host Wildcats cut the gap to single digits during the fourth quarter before Borgia sealed the win.
“We talked about going out and winning the game, not just playing not to lose,” Neier said. “The 20-5 second quarter came from good defense, which led to easy baskets.”
Adam Rickman led the Knights with 20 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds, handed out four assists and grabbed two steals.
Adam led us in scoring and rebounding again, but all of the guys chipped in and did a great job,” Neier said.
Grant Schroeder returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s win at Duchesne, scoring 17 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“It was nice to have Grant back in the lineup,” Neier said. “He shot the ball very well, going 6-8 from the field. He played good defense and rebounded well.”
Brody Denbow was next with eight points, three assists and a steal.
Sam Dunard, Tate Marquart and Kaden Patke each ended with three points.
Dunard posted three rebounds with an assist. Marquart pulled down two rebounds. Patke had an assist and a rebound.
Drew Fischer scored two points with one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Nathan Kell secured four steals with two rebounds and an assist.
Borgia hit six three-point baskets and went 8-12 from the free-throw line.
Kobi Williams paced the Wildcats with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“We did a good job of holding their best player down,” Neier said of Williams. “He’s an outstanding player who will be playing for Truman State.”
JD Robertson was next with nine points, one rebound and one steal.
Colby Alpert netted seven points with four rebounds.
Jackson Hawkins posted six points and a rebound.
Evan Montandon logged five points. Asher Amanuel added one point with a rebound.
Will Warren grabbed seven rebounds with two assists and two steals. Tobi Akinyede added a rebound.
The Wildcats hit four three-point shots and went 8-16 from the free-throw line.
“We knew this would be a tough game,” Neier said. “We were a little lethargic in the second half, but we did what we needed to do to win. It’s a good win heading into the break.”
Neier said Borgia’s unbeaten start to the season comes down to unselfish team play.
“We play as a team,” Neier said. “That means a lot right now. There’s a lot of passing and unselfishness. That’s what we’re looking for.”