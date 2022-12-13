St. Francis Borgia’s boys wrestling team picked up a victory over Metro-East Lutheran of Illinois Thursday during Priory Quad action.
Borgia won the dual meet, 30-25. Results from matches against De Smet and Priory were not available at deadline Friday.
There were six contested matches and Borgia claimed three of them.
Borgia’s Nate Clarkson (152) pinned Grant Downing in 1:52.
Joseph Volmert (171) of the Knights pinned Ryton Miller in 1:30.
Will Clarkson (189) needed 1:48 to pin Caleb Probasco.
Metro-East Lutheran claimed the other three contested bouts.
Miles Dennis (112) won a 6-0 decision over Borgia’s Liam Callahan.
Elijah Schlessinger (145) pinned Borgia’s Kamper Brinkmann in 0:45.
Grayson Wyatt (160) earned a 14-3 major decision over Nick Haberberger.
Borgia’s Hunter Smith (285) was unopposed. Metro-East Lutheran’s forfeit winners were Zach Daly (125) and Carter Pryor (135).
Borgia’s girls wrestling team is scheduled to compete at the Union Tournament Friday. Wrestling starts at 4:15 p.m.
Borgia’s boys will go to the second day of the Union Tournament Saturday with wrestling scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.