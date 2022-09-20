Staying perfect at home, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights picked up a 7-1 win over Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Rosati-Kain Thursday, 7-1.
Borgia (6-3, 2-1) has won all three games played so far at home.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Staying perfect at home, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights picked up a 7-1 win over Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe Rosati-Kain Thursday, 7-1.
Borgia (6-3, 2-1) has won all three games played so far at home.
The Lady Knights opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. Rosati-Kain tied it in the top of the second, but Borgia scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
The host team added a run in the third, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Borgia outhit the Kougars, 12-5. Borgia made the game’s lone error.
Paige Vogelgesang pitched for Borgia and went the distance, allowing an unearned run on five hits. She struck out seven.
Averi Glosemeyer led the Borgia offense with four hits.
Clara Nowak was next with three, including a home run and a double.
Haley Puetz and Vogelgesang each doubled.
Amanda Dorpinghaus added a single.
Celia Gildehaus drew the team’s lone walk.
Madi Lieberoff stole three bases. Izabella Glosemeyer had two steals and Nowak added one.
Nowak scored three runs, Izabella Glosemeyer crossed the plate twice and Gildehaus and Lieberoff each scored once.
Nowak drove in two. Vogelgesang, Avery Glosemeyer and Dorpinghaus each had one RBI.
Borgia heads to Notre Dame Tuesday for another league game. The next home contest is Thursday against St. Dominic.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.