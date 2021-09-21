It didn’t take long for the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights to bounce back from Monday’s loss to Eureka.
Borgia swept New Haven Tuesday on the road, 25-8, 25-13, 25-18.
“I always love playing in this gym,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It’s a great community. It’s nostalgic at first, but it’s great to be here.”
Despite the scores, New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener saw positives on the night.
“They are a good team,” Hoener said. “They probably are in mid-season or late-season form right now. Just when you think you’ve taken care of one of their hitters, here come two or three more. They’ve got some great outsides, so even when they’re out of system, they’re still pounding the ball at you. It’s hard.
“They’re hitting over our blocks, and our defense is trying to keep up. We have not seen a team quite like that all year. That’s good for us. We need to see a team with that type of quickness to see what we need to do better to compete with teams like that.”
Borgia improved to 11-1 with the victory as New Haven fell to 3-4-2.
The win came a night after Borgia suffered its first defeat of the season.
“They had something to prove tonight,” Steiger said. “It wasn’t anything against New Haven. They wanted to get to a different level than where they ended last night. They came out and pushed really hard and put an emphasis on the first set. Coming back after a tough loss, they stepped it up.”
Borgia was able to keep New Haven off-balance throughout the game, serving aggressively. Borgia served 15 aces with Ava Lou Ploch going on a 14-point run in the first game. She ended with six aces.
“Ava Lou is an outstanding server and does extremely well there,” Steiger said.
Gisele Bolzenius served three, and Marissa Gau and Anniston Sherrell each had two aces. Molly Schroeder and Maddie Ulrich served one ace apiece.
“New Haven has a scrappy team,” Steiger said. “That’s not easy to do. We have a really tough serve game. Brad (Bruns) calls the serves. We were able to dictate the tempo in the first set and most of the second set.”
Even when New Haven was able to pass the serve, the Lady Shamrocks frequently were out of system, scrambling the ball back across the net.
“Our serve receive broke down in the first set,” Hoener said. “I thought we regrouped later on, but when you have a couple of kids who really can control the other team on serve receive and give your hitters and defense a break with a few aces or tough serves, that’s huge. I think we have the personnel to do that, but we need to develop the players a little more. I think serving is such a huge part of the game.”
Steiger used his entire lineup, and most players saw extensive playing time.
Lily Brown and Kaitlyn Patke tied for the kills lead with six apiece. Lynsey Batson had five kills. Ella Brinkmann and Caroline Glastetter each had four kills. Sherrell and Bolzenius had three kills apiece. Ploch and Ulrich each had two kills. Annie Arand and Lauren Nieder ended with one kill.
Schroeder led the team in digs with seven. Ploch and Nieder each had five digs. Sherrell and Josie Charboneau both had four digs. Brown ended with three. Ulrich and Glastetter each had two. Brinkmann, Gau, Bolzenius and Patke all had one dig.
Arand recorded 16 assists, and Ploch had 12. Schroeder chipped in with three, and Charboneau had one.
Batson posted a solo block.
Natalie Covington and Lexi Feldmann each had three kills for New Haven. Tressa Carver added two.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 19 digs. Lucy Hoener was next at eight. Liz Luecke and Covington both had seven. Feldmann and Carver had two digs apiece.
Hoener passed out four assists. Covington had two, and Luecke recorded one.
Aubri Meyer served two aces. Covington and Feldmann each added one.
“These kids are hard workers,” Hoener said. “Sometimes ... you get a little deflated when you’re working really hard and you’re just getting pounded. I think they tried to handle it the best they could tonight.”
After visiting St. Dominic Thursday for a league game, Borgia hosts O’Fallon Christian next Tuesday.
New Haven played Thursday at Calvary Lutheran and hosts the New Haven Round Robin Saturday.
The Lady Shamrocks will be joined by Belle, Bowling Green and Winfield for that event, which starts at 9 a.m.
New Haven plays Belle in the first match. The Lady Shamrocks then face Winfield at noon and Bowling Green at 2 p.m.
The third-place game is set for 3 p.m. with the championship at 4 p.m. Game times could start before that, however, depending upon how long each match lasts.