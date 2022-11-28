Making a statement, the top-seeded St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights rolled to a 77-38 win over Metro Tuesday to open Turkey Tournament play.

“It was a fun game for our kids,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “I think we got a lot of contributions from a lot of people. That’s going to be one of our fortes this year. We’ve got some depth where we can play a little bit harder because we can rotate people in and still have a good team on the floor. The thing that I like about these guys is that they share the ball well.”