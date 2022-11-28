Making a statement, the top-seeded St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights rolled to a 77-38 win over Metro Tuesday to open Turkey Tournament play.
“It was a fun game for our kids,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “I think we got a lot of contributions from a lot of people. That’s going to be one of our fortes this year. We’ve got some depth where we can play a little bit harder because we can rotate people in and still have a good team on the floor. The thing that I like about these guys is that they share the ball well.”
Borgia moved to Friday’s semifinal against fourth-seeded Washington in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament. Metro matched up with Union in the consolation semifinals.
The Knights blitzed Metro in the opening quarter, 26-7, and was up at the half, 47-15. Borgia led the Panthers after three quarters, 70-26.
Despite the fact that the Knights didn’t have their full roster until the start of this week due to players who had been on Borgia’s state championship boys soccer team, Borgia breezed to a 14-4 lead early in the game and never looked back.
“We’ve only really been together as a team for a few days,” Neier said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. In this tournament, we’re going to see some good teams. Our next game is going to be tough. That will show what we really need to work on and where we need to get better.”
Of the 12 Knights who played, 10 scored.
Adam Rickman, who less than a week ago was scoring game-winning goals in the soccer semifinals and championship, led the way with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
Brody Denbow knocked down 13 points with three assists and one rebound.
Heath Landwehr scored 10 points with two rebounds and a steal.
Sam Dunard hit three of Borgia’s seven three-point baskets for his nine points. He also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Beau Brinker scored seven points with a rebound.
Tate Marquart chipped in with five points, three steals and two rebounds.
Grant Schroeder scored five points with eight assists and two rebounds.
“Some of the passes Grant made in the second half when he was almost at the basket and dumped it off to Rickman for a wide-open shot, that’s good basketball,” Neier said. “That’s what we’re looking for as we go along.”
Drew Fischer hit the game’s first basket and closed with three points, four rebounds and two assists.
Justin Mort logged two points and three rebounds.
Hunter Reinberg scored one point with one steal.
Caden Carroll pulled down a rebound. Kaden Patke had two assists and a rebound.
Borgia hit seven three-point baskets and went 10-26 from the free-throw line.
Metro fed the ball to its top returning scorer, Amari Foluke, and he responded with 30 of his team’s 38 points. He hit three of his team’s four three-point baskets and went 13-16 from the free-throw line.
“He was phenomenal,” Neier said. “We knew he was and we tried to guard him and stay in front of him. He was so quick. We couldn’t foul him because he would go to the free-throw line and he is an exceptional free-throw shooter. Some of the threes he made with players right in their face were pretty outstanding. He was an exceptional player who really carried them.”
As a team, Metro was 14-18 from the stripe.
Josh Edwards was next with four points. Devin Carter recorded three and Aaron Fisher had one point.