Making quick work of Duchesne Saturday, the St. Francis Borgia boys soccer Knights booked their fourth trip to the MSHSAA Championships.
Borgia (13-9) rolled to a 7-0 win over the Pioneers (10-18) at Borgia in the Class 1 quarterfinals.
“It was the goal at the beginning of the season and we’re getting there,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It’s going to be a great week and very exciting. The scoreline today sends a message to those other semifinal teams. We’re ready to go and take it to them.”
Tyler Kromer netted two goals and added an assist.
Adam Rickman also concluded with a brace.
Hunter Reinberg, Landon Apprill and Andrew Wolff each scored once.
Anthony Strohmeyer logged two assists. Sam Chambers, Peyton Grannemann and Zach Mort each had one assist.
Justin Mort stopped five shots in goal for the shutout.
“We knew we had that potential against this team the way things lined up,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “It’s just a matter of executing. We were shaky for the first five or 10 minutes, but once we relaxed and started playing, we just took over and the goals went in.”
This was the second meeting of the season between the schools. The teams had played to a 6-1 Borgia win Sept. 1 under warmer conditions. That was the first varsity contest on Borgia’s new turf.
“It was a balance,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “We want the confidence knowing that we beat them handily and could beat them handily, but you can’t take them lightly and can’t take the postseason lightly. They found that balance and came out to play.”
This time, the teams played in cold, windy conditions with intermittent snow flurries or graupel.
“I think we were lucky that the temperature dropped Friday, so we had at least one practice in the cold weather before we had to play in this,” Daniel Strohmeyer said. “If we would have been playing in 75- and 80-degree weather and all of a sudden we had to play in this, it would have been tough for both teams. It worked out for us today.”
While both teams had early chances, Borgia grabbed the lead 8:26 into game as Zach Mort found Kromer on the right side. Kromer was able to work around the defense and put the ball into the net.
The play was a double loss for Duchesne as one of its defenders had to leave the game with a lower leg injury.
“We calmed down, controlled the ball, and attacked the way we practiced,” Strohmeyer said. “We put the ball into the net.”
Borgia’s 1-0 lead stood up for 8:03 before Rickman got over the defense to head in a pass, making it 2-0.
“Adam is getting better and better at directing those headers. That’s something we’ve been working on with him.”
Borgia’s next two goals came in a 58-second span with less than eight minutes to go in the opening half.
Reinberg blasted a long shot from the middle outside the box with 7:48 to go.
With 6:50 left in the half, Kromer worked around the goalkeeper to the right side and finished. That made it 4-0, which was the halftime score.
Borgia’s Landon Apprill added to the account with 25:33 to play in the second half.
Just over four minutes later, Rickman netted his second goal, making it 6-0.
Duchesne was penalized for foul in the box with 1:14 to play and senior Andrew Wolff converted on the penalty kick, making the final score, 7-0.
Duchesne had to finish out the game without its head coach, who received a straight red card for colorful dissent in the second half.
Semifinals
Borgia will face another familiar foe Friday in the Class 1 semifinals at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. The Knights take on Bishop DuBourg (14-11), an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Division II team it defeated Oct. 24, 4-2.
The game will be played Friday at 10 a.m. on Field 2.
The other semifinal, which will be played at noon, features Summit Christian Academy (17-6) of Lees Summit and New Covenant Academy (17-8-1) of Springfield.
Summit Christian came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Maryville in the quarterfinals, 3-2. New Covenant shut out Smithton in its quarterfinal, 3-0.
The third-place game takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. while the championship will be played at 11 a.m.