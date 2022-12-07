Facing off for the first time since 2014, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights rolled to victory over Bishop DuBourg Friday, 69-27.
Borgia (5-0, 1-0) last played the Cavaliers (0-3, 0-1) Feb. 13, 2014, also winning that game.
In Friday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association opener (the league is playing with just one division this season), Borgia did most of its damage in the middle two quarters.
The Knights led after eight minutes, 12-8, but exploded out to a 39-16 lead at the half. It was 65-25 through three quarters.
Adam Rickman led Borgia with 18 points.
Grant Schroeder was next with 13 points and he knocked down three of the team’s five three-point baskets.
Scoring from there was balanced.
Brody Denbow, Tate Marquart and Justin Mort each scored six points.
Heath Landwehr closed with five points.
Caden Carroll and Kaden Patke each scored four points.
Hunter Reinberg closed with three points.
Sam Dunard and Drew Fischer each logged two points.
