For five years, the St. Francis Borgia soccer Lady Knights have waited to be back on top.
That wait ended Wednesday as Borgia won the Class 1 District 4 girls soccer title at home, 5-1 over Crocker (11-11-1).
“The schedule that we play and all the work that the girls have put in all builds up to this,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “It’s really exciting and we’re really proud of them for getting the result that we got.”
The sophomore class had a heavy hand in Borgia’s offense in the contest, accounting of four of the teams’ five tallies.
“I think the (emotions) are just at an all-time high,” sophomore Abby Schutte, who scored twice, said. “We’ve been preparing for this and have always said to trust the process and see what comes. This is what happens when our hard work pays off. I’m just happy for the team in general. We had a great time.”
Borgia last won a girls soccer district in 2018, then playing in Class 2.
“It’s really exciting,” sophomore Haylee Stieffermann said. “I’m really proud of my team. I was a little nervous after they scored, but I knew we would come back and get it. I was pretty confident.”
The Lady Knights, now 10-14-1 on the season, will have to wait to see who their opponent will be in the state quarterfinals. The Class 1 District 3 tournament final takes place Friday at 4:30 p.m. between Villa Duchesne (7-11-1) and Elsberry/Silex (9-3).
Borgia opened the scoring early Wednesday with a breakaway goal by Stieffermann just five minutes after the opening kickoff.
“The adrenaline was rushing, but I really had confidence I was going to be able to make that,” Stieffermann said.
Crocker equalized midway through the half as a rebound bounced out wide to junior Emma Rauth, who tucked it back in.
The game stayed tied into the 33rd minute of play when Schutte broke through the defensive line and punched in the go-ahead tally.
Just three minutes later, Schutte scored again from the top of the box with an assist from Sydney Kessler.
“It felt good,” Schutte said. “I came off and came back on and was like, ‘We’ve got to step it up.’ It was either going to come from my team supporting me or from me supporting them and we just found a way and persevered.”
The score stood at 3-1 going into halftime.
Junior Macy Strubberg and sophomore Olivia Wunderlich each hit the back of the net in the second half to extend the lead.
Wunderlich was credited with two assists.
“I thought Clara Heggemann played really strong in the middle,” Severino said. “(Rauth) was going back and forth between a midfielder and a forward and she’s a great player. Clara played very strong on her and wasn’t giving any ground, so I thought that was a benefit for us.”
Borgia’s senior goalkeeper, Madison Lammert, posted four saves and was challenged sparingly as the Lady Knights controlled the ball for much of the contest.
“We really wanted to focus on possessing the ball and moving it up the field,” Severino said. “I was happy to see that we could execute most of the time. I thought Madi Lammert did very well. Even though she didn’t have to make very many saves, we were able to play it back to her. She used her foot skills and play the ball out to our fullbacks. When she needed to clear it, she cleared it and she did it perfectly, so I thought she played a great game.”
No matter who Borgia meets in the state quarterfinals, there will be a waiting period as that round is not scheduled to take place until Saturday, May 27.
