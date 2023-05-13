For the second time this season, the St. Francis Borgia girls soccer Lady Knights beat Blair Oaks, 6-0.
“It was definitely nice to get a road win at the end of the season,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said.
The Lady Knights (8-13-1) recorded their second win Tuesday in Wardsville. Borgia also won 6-0 over the Lady Falcons (3-18-1) March 18 at the Rolla Bluefish Soccer Invitational.
Abby Schutte led the offense with two goals.
Josie Charboneau, Olivia Wunderlich, Madi Lieberoff and Lexi Buhr each scored one goal.
Kendall Nowak picked up two assists. Lieberoff, Schutte and Addison Carroll had one assist apiece.
In goal, Madison Lammert and Claire Turgeon shared time with each playing a half. Lammert stopped one shot in the first half.
Besides the scorers and goalkeepers, Severino said more players stepped up.
“It was great to see so many of our players get involved,” Severino said. “Haley Vondera and Clara Heggemann really stepped up in our midfield. They both are disciplined and focus on doing what needs to be done to help the team.”
She also lauded the play of Sydney Kessler at forward.
“Sydney Kessler also had a solid game. She made a number of well-timed and dangerous runs into the box,” Severino said.
“This was a good game for us to fine tune our play before districts start,” Severino said.
The Lady Knights closed the regular season at home Wednesday against Washington.
Borgia is seeded second for the Class 1 District 4 Tournament and will host third-seeded Valley Park (7-11) Saturday at noon in the opening round.
The two teams have one common opponent, Bishop DuBourg. Borgia swept the Lady Cavaliers, 3-1 March 23, and 4-1 April 11.
DuBourg beat Valley Park April 19, 8-0.
The winner gets either top-seeded Crocker (10-10-1) or No. 4 Dixon (2-16-1) in the title game Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Crocker and Dixon play Monday at Borgia with a 6 p.m. kickoff in the other semifinal.
