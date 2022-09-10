Grabbing the first game, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks looked to knock off St. Francis Borgia for the first time since 2016.
However, after New Haven won the first set, the Lady Knights came back to take the match, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16.
“We started slow, but give New Haven a lot of credit,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “They’re extremely scrappy. Their defense was very good in all four sets. Give them credit, they fought hard. This is a tough place to play and they came in and put it to us. We had to wake up a little bit.”
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said aggressive serving helped her team.
“When we were able to keep them out of system, we were able to compete with them,” Hoener said. “But, as soon as we slacked off on serving or gave them a bunch of free balls, they were able to come at us pretty fast. Some of our girls just haven’t seen a lot of that yet. We have to grow from that experience and learn how to go against that quick offense. We showed glimpses of greatness throughout the night, but we have to maintain that high level of volleyball more consistently.”
It was Borgia’s 10th win in a row over the Lady Shamrocks, but marked the first time since Aug. 22, 2016, that New Haven had taken a set.
Borgia improved to 2-3 overall while New Haven fell to 3-2.
“Their ball control was much better than ours to start,” Steiger said. “We picked it up as the evening went on. I’m glad to see that improvement. We’ve still got another level to go with our offense. Once our passing and ball control improves, I think our offense will too.”
Borgia played without its offensive leader so far, Madi Ulrich.
“We’re missing a couple of key people,” Steiger said. “Madi Ulrich was out tonight. Kids were playing new roles that they haven’t necessarily played. It was Gisele Bolzenius’ second game back and she picked it up. It’s mix-and-match right now. Our girls did a good job with their roles and stepping up.”
Bolzenius led the Lady Knights in kills with 15. Joanna Gillen logged nine kills. Alexa Struckhoff and Josie Charboneau each had six. Sophie Hurst posted three and Brooke Leesmann had two.
Leesmann led the setters with 29 assists.
Molly Schroeder and Katherine Link each had nine digs. Charboneau added six and Bolzenius had five.
Hurst served four aces. Charboneau and Leesmann each had two. Link and Bolzenius had one ace apiece.
Aubri Meyer led the New Haven offense with 10 kills. Avery Strubberg was next with four while Sam Mendenhall and Alayna Lagemann each had three. Tressa Carver and Liz Luecke posted one kill apiece.
Carver and Luecke each had 11 assists.
Strubberg paced the defense with 16 digs. Luecke picked up 12 while Isabella Groner had 11.
Carver and Meyer both had seven digs. Lagemann posted four while Mendenhall added two and Mikayla McFerrin had one.
Lagemann and Meyer each posted two blocks.
New Haven remained aggressive serving and frequently took Borgia out of system on the restarts. Strubberg served four aces. Carver had three while Groner and Meyer each posted one ace.
“I’ve been pretty happy with our serving and passing game,” Hoener said. “Of course, as we play better teams, it’s going to get more difficult. If we can get out here and get a few aces in each set, that takes the pressure off of our hitters, blockers and defense. We stress to be aggressive serving to get points, or at least free balls”
Borgia hosts its annual eight-team tournament Saturday.
New Haven goes to the 62-team Cape Girardeau St. Francis Dig for Life Tournament Friday and Saturday.
New Haven is in Black Division Pool P along with Sikeston and Zalma. New Haven also will play Hillsboro from Pool O. All of New Haven’s pool matches are at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.
Thursday
Both programs went to five games in home matches Thursday with different results.
New Haven defeated Montgomery County, 16-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11.
Borgia fell in Archdiocesan Athletic Association play to Lutheran St. Charles, 28-30, 29-27, 21-25, 25-9, 15-10.
For New Haven, Meyer led the way with 14 kills. Lagemann was next with six and Mendenhall had five. Groner and Strubberg each picked up 23 digs. Luecke added 15 digs. Lagemann served four aces. Luecke had two blocks. Carver handed out 32 assists.
Borgia statistics were not available at deadline.