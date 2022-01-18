It’s an all AAA final in the 51st annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (9-4) checkmated the top-seeded Pattonville Pirates (8-8) Wednesday in the semifinal round, 71-60.
The win sets up a meeting between the Knights and another Archdiocesan Athletic Association squad, St. Dominic (11-4), in the championship match Friday at 6:30 p.m. after the No. 3 Crusaders topped Ladue, 50-39, in the other semifinal.
The Knights set the tone early, jumping out to a 13-2 lead, and never trailed in the contest. The Borgia lead rarely dipped below a 10-point margin.
“We played a great team there and we played great team ball,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They have an exceptional player in (Kellen) Thames and you could really see it in the fourth quarter when he tried to take over the game.”
Borgia ended the first quarter with a 17-9 advantage. The score stood at 30-19 at halftime and 49-37 at the end of the third.
Grant Schroeder led the Knights with 30 points, including 13-13 from the free-throw line. He made 10 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
The Knights shot a combined 15-18 from the free-throw line in the final period to close out the win as Pattonville turned up its full-court press to keep the game moving at a hectic pace.
“We knew it was going to come down to that where we had the lead and they were going to have to foul,” Neier said. “They were all big (free throws) because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Adam Rickman dropped in 22 points for Borgia, matching his season scoring high.
“Adam Rickman did a tremendous job inside,” Neier said. “You’ve got a 6-4 sophomore that’s not tremendously built, but he’s a strong kid. He works hard in there and has to do a lot of work to keep guys from scoring inside, and he’s also our best rebounder.”
Sam Dunard finished with 11 points.
Drew Fischer scored five and Nathan Kell chipped in three points.
“Drew Fischer did a great job handling the ball for us and getting it where it’s supposed to go,” Neier said. “Nathan had another good night. He did the things he’s supposed to do, playing hard, and got the ball where it was supposed to go. Defensively, he took a couple of charges early, and that’s why we were able to take the lead.”
Thames scored 23 points to lead Pattonville. The Knights locked up the Pattonville star in the first half, limiting him to just six points in the first two quarters.
“We played outstanding defense in that first half,” Neier said. “We made it difficult for them to get good shots. We had those hands out, got a lot of deflections and a lot of steals. All of that was important.”
Neier also coached against Thames’ father, Kelly Thames, a former collegiate star for the University of Missouri and the current Pattonville Head Coach, during his playing days at Jennings.
Neier’s Knights topped Jennings in the 1993 Class 3 state championship game in Thames’ senior year, bringing home a second consecutive Borgia title.
Umar Barrie posted 15 points for the Pirates Wednesday, followed by 11 points from Ronnell Johnson Jr.
Other scorers included Justin Coleman (six points), Zion Bradsher (three) and Devin Holtzclaw (two).
While the Knights go through to the championship game, Pattonville plays Friday in a matchup of the top two seeds, against Ladue, for third place at 5 p.m.