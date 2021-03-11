Overcoming a double-digit disadvantage in the first half, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights captured the Class 5 District 4 boys basketball title at home Friday night.
Borgia (14-11) rallied to beat Pacific (18-9) 44-36.
With the win, Borgia advanced to Tuesday’s sectional round at Lutheran South (14-11). That preview is elsewhere in this section.
Not only was it the fourth time the Knights beat Pacific this year, but it also marked several milestones.
It was Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier’s 750th career victory.
It was Borgia’s 35th district title in program history and Neier’s 25th.
“Our kids refused to lose,” Neier said. “We really had to dig down and work hard to come out with a win in this game.”
Borgia freshman Adam Rickman led the Knights in scoring with 18 points. He also added six rebounds, one assist and a steal.
“This is the best feeling you could ask for,” Rickman said. “We were down by seven at the half. We had to put more effort into the game. We became more patient and got more passes for open looks. We had to fly around to guard them better.”
Borgia senior Andrew Dyson was one of Borgia’s top defenders in the game.
“It feels great,” Dyson said. “We put a lot of work into this game. It just feels great to pull this off and come out and win tonight.”
While the Indians fell, it wasn’t for a lack of effort.
“I thought we matched their effort,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “We just didn’t match their efficiency.”
Free throws were an area where Borgia stepped up. The Knights hit 15 of 20 from the stripe, and Pacific went 3-11 from the line.
“Down the stretch, we hit critical free throws,” Neier said. “Those were big. Their free throws were bouncing out. That made the difference in the ball game.”
Bradfisch agreed.
“In the third quarter, we got away from getting the ball inside, and we missed some layups we normally make,” Bradfisch said. “We just struggled from the free-throw line tonight. Those are things you can’t do against Borgia. They’re efficient, and they play hard.”
Early in the game, the teams traded the lead before ending tied after eight minutes, 12-12.
Pacific hit three three-point shots in the opening quarter, and Borgia had two.
Racer hit two more as Pacific went on an eight-point run to start the second quarter. Pacific’s other players also picked it up.
For the game, Racer led the Indians in scoring with 16 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot.
“Racer hit some big shots in the first quarter,” Bradfisch said. “We did a lot of good things with those guys. I really liked what Don’TA Harris was doing in the lane. He was getting to the rim and finishing down low. I thought Carter (Myers), Jake (Sauvage) and Gavin (Bukowsky) did a good job of finding players down in that short corner, and we got some good finishes. No doubt, Gavin Racer hit some big shots to keep us going.”
Neier agreed.
“Racer had a night,” Neier said. “We weren’t looking for that. He got a lot of points from big buckets and got them the lead in the first half.”
Myers also was a big threat, and his second three-point shot made it 23-13. Pacific was up 25-15 in the final 10 seconds before Borgia fought back just before the half. Grant Schroeder hit a pair of free throws. After a Pacific foul, Rickman hit the second of two free throws to cut the gap to 25-18 at the half.
Neier said the team made a few adjustments at the break.
“We tried putting a little more pressure on them in the second half,” Neier said. “We tried pressing and get the temp up to make them change things. We changed our defense a few times and that gave us a little momentum as we got stops. We were able to get the ball inside and take it to the basket. We still weren’t hitting inside.”
Borgia fought back, but Racer banked in a three-point shot with 1:03 to play in the third quarter, giving Pacific a 29-23 advantage. That was Pacific’s final three of the night.
Rickman hit the final two baskets of the quarter, and Pacific’s lead was cut to 29-27 going to the fourth quarter.
Letting Rickman head to the basket was just what Borgia needed. He scored, was fouled and hit a free throw with 7:00 to play as Borgia moved back in front, 32-31. Another Rickman bucket made it 34-31, but Pacific wasn’t done.
“They were hungry for the win,” Rickman said. “We had to be more hungry.”
Down the stretch, Pacific was able to stay within two possessions until Borgia put the game away at the free-throw line. Another Rickman basket made the final margin, 44-36.
Following Rickman in the scoring department was Schroeder with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Ryan Kell ended with nine points and a rebound. He hit two of the three Borgia three-point shots.
Max Meyers scored five points with three assists, a rebound and a steal.
Dyson chipped in with two points, five rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Sam Heggemann grabbed three rebounds. Andrew Patton had one rebound.
Following Racer for Pacific was Harris, who netted seven points with 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Myers ended with six points and three assists.
Sauvage scored five points and added three rebounds.
Quin Blackburn, who got into early foul trouble, ended with two points and two rebounds.
Bukowsky had a steal. Jack Meyer pulled down two rebounds.
Pacific hit seven three-point baskets with six of them in the first half.
Bradfisch said it was a great atmosphere. All tickets were sold out hours before the game started.
“It’s been a wild year with everything,” Bradfisch said. “We’re lucky to be playing, as they’re not playing in some states. It was nice to have that atmosphere for our seniors. In a normal year, I’m told it would have been packed. We wanted to have fun and enjoy the experience.”